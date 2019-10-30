Ditch Soft Drinks As It Is Linked To Obesity And Tooth Wear, Says Study; Here Are Some Healthy Alternates You Must Try
Drinking soft drinks is quite common especially among teenagers. These drinks are handy and easily available. Most people switch to soft drinks to get instant energy. It has become a common substitute for many healthy beverages. But most people are not aware of the health issues associated with consumption of soft drinks. Soft drinks are loaded with sugar and artificial colour. A recent study has elaborated more health hazards of consuming soft drinks. Researchers have found that sugar-sweetened acidic drinks, such as soft drinks, is the common factor between obesity and tooth wear among adults. The study highlights that drinking carbonated drinks loaded with sugar will not only affect oral health but will also contribute to obesity.
"It is the acidic nature of some drinks such as carbonated drinks and acidic fruit juices that leads to tooth wear," said study lead author Saoirse O'Toole from King's College London. The study published in the journal Clinical Oral Investigations, found that being overweight or obese was undoubtedly associated with having tooth wear.
Significantly, they also found that the increased consumption of sugary soft drinks may be a leading cause of the erosion of tooth enamel and dentine in obese patients. It is the premature wearing of teeth due to the softening of the dental enamel from dietary or gastric acids, combined with wear and tear.
Drawing on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2003-2004, the researchers analysed a representative sample of survey participants of 3,541 patients in the United States. Patient BMI and the level of tooth wear were the exposure and outcome measurements in the analysis.
The intake of sugar-sweetened acidic drinks was recorded through two non-consecutive 24-hour recall interviews where the patients were asked to provide details of diet intake across these two days.
According to the study, tooth wear is ranked as the third most important dental condition, after cavities and gum disease and the consumption of acidic food and drink is a leading cause of this. Obese patients also have other risk factors such as increased likelihood of gastric reflux disease (heartburn) which was controlled for in this study.
"This is an important message for obese patients who are consuming calories through acidic sugar-sweetened drinks. These drinks may be doing damage to their body and their teeth," O'Toole said.
What are the healthy alternates to soft drinks?
If you are one of those who consume soft drinks regularly then you must ditch this habit as soon as possible. There are many healthy alternates that you can try to stay hydrated. Some of the best options may include-
Coconut water, detox water, fresh fruit juice (without sugar), lemon water, smoothies, herbal teas, milk, green tea, fresh vegetable juice and yes definitely Water!
