Dengue Explosion, 28 New Cases Reported In One Day In Patiala: Tips To Prevent Dengue
Dengue and chikungunya seems to have gripped the state of Punjab. With 28 new cases of dengue in Patiala on Tuesday, dengue toll in the state has come to 172 and 40 new cases of chikungunya have come into picture.
Dengue explosion in Patiala: Tips to prevent dengue
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dengue and chikungunya seem to have gripped the state of Punjab
- Health officials claim that no deaths have been reported so far
- 480 dengue cases have been reported from Mohali alone
Although health officials claim that no deaths have been reported so far. As far as dengue cases are concerned, the entire state has witnessed 2050 cases till date. Of this, 480 cases have been reported from Mohali alone. As for chikungunya, total number of cases reported are 85 and swine flu cases were as many as 222.
With the current situation in view, health officials reveal that they are making efforts to spread awareness amongst the masses for taking precautionary measures. They also claim that despite the fact that this is the peak time for dengue larvae to nurture and grow, the current situation is still under control given the decreased number of cases as compared to the previous years.
Dr Gagandeep Grover, state epidemiologist, said "In comparison to previous years the number of dengue cases reported in the state are few. Around 2,050 dengue cases have been reported this year whereas last year the number was 3,200 while in 2015 the number of dengue cases was 3,500."
Officials claim that last year, over 1400 cases of dengue and 270 cases of chikungunya were reported in Patiala.
Patiala epidemiologist Gurmanjit Kaur said that, "The number of dengue cases has witnessed some rise as it is the peak time for mosquito breeding. Around 28 cases are reported on Tuesday as positive. Fogging is being conducted on regular basis. Awareness among the masses is being created by our teams. No deaths have been reported in dengue and chikungunya cases so far. People affected with dengue or chikungunya should drink plenty of fluids and avoid further mosquito bites. Paracetamol tablet can help in relieving pain and alleviating fever. They should take rest, see doctor and inform him/her about the current medication you are on. Patients should not take NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) until dengue is ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding."
Here are some important tips to prevent dengue.
1. Remember to not fill the flower pots with excess water as stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
2. Apply mosquito repellant sprays on areas exposed to mosquitoes during the day and night.
3. If somebody in the house is infected with dengue, keep the doors and windows closed so that the mosquitoes do not bite them.
4. Some studies even say that planting a tulsi plant near your window can keep mosquitoes away.