10 Facts You Didn't Know About Swine Flu

Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs. It is a respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. The virus was originated in Mexico, and has infected thousands of people worldwide.
10 Key points on swine flu
- Coughing, fever, fatigue, headache are some common symptoms of swine flu.
- Eating pork is not the reason people catch swine flu.
- Swine flu can be prevented with yearly flu vaccine.
Symptoms: Some common symptoms of swine flu are coughing, running nose and eyes, breathing difficulties, eye redness, sneezing, fatigue, headache, fever and depression. Also, people with a weak immune system are at a high risk of catching swine flu.
Eating pork: Many people believe that eating pork may be the reason of swine flu. Well, this is not true. Like other viruses it is contracted from another person through droplets of mucous or saliva that contains virus.
Common in pigs: It is a well known fact that swine flu influenza is common in pigs. But people who work or live around pigs are at a greater risk of swine flu.
Swine flu is contagious: It is an acute respiratory disease. It can spread from one person to another as it spreads through the medium of air.
Prevention: The best way to prevent yourself from flu is washing hands regularly, eat nutritious food, avoid going to crowded places, stay away from infected people, wear mouth masks and don't spit in public as it transmits germs.
Medicines: Tami flu is a recommended anti viral drug for the treatment of swine flu. It is advisable to take the medicine under the supervision of the doctor.
Diagnose: A respiratory specimen would generally need to be collected within the first 4-5 days of illness. However, children may shed virus for ten days or longer.
Vaccine: Swine flu vaccine is easily available and will help fight all types of influenza by causing antibodies to develop in the body that protects against all kinds of infections. It can be prevented with the yearly flu vaccine.
Risk Factors: People with chronic illness like diabetes, asthma and heart diseases are at a greater risk. Also, pregnant women, children under the age of five and adults over age sixty five are at a higher risk.
Home Remedies: Managing swine flu at home can be easy. Intake of water and other liquids like soups and juices will help you prevent from dehydration. Plenty of rest will help your body focus on fighting infection.
