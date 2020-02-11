Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000
Coronavirus death toll has crossed 1000 in China. National Health Commission of China has confirmed 42,638 infected cases. A team from World Health Organisation arrives China to help fight the epidemic.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to upper respiratory infection
- Coronavirus can spread through air, Chinese health officials confirmed
- Currently there is no vaccine available for coronavirus
Coronavirus update: With 108 new deaths on Monday coronavirus death toll has crossed 1000. It is the highest daily toll reported since the outbreak. The National Health Commission informed that the total number of deaths on the mainland has reached 1,016 on Tuesday with a total of 42,638 infected cases. As the death toll is on a constant rise a team from the World Health Organisation has arrived in China to help control the epidemic.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that a WHO-led team of international experts has left for China following the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak on Sunday.
Tedros said on Twitter late on Sunday that he had "just been at the airport seeing off members of an advance team for the WHO-led 2019-nCoV international expert mission to China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward," who is a Canadian epidemiologist and emergencies expert and also a "veteran of past public health emergencies."
The WHO chief did not reveal any more details or the team's schedule, Xinhua reported.
Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said earlier that the WHO-coordinated team of global experts will cover clinical management, virology, vaccine, drug development, ecological investigation, animal health, epidemiology, public health and risk communication.
"The team's objective is to learn from Chinese counterparts' experience in dealing with this event so that the world can learn from them," he added.
