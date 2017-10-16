ASK OUR EXPERTS

Chennai: Aravind Hospitals Sets Up Super Specialty Eye Care Hospital Exclusively For The Poor

With the intention of providing high-end and quality eye care treatment and facilities to the underprivileged sections of the society, the Arvind Eye Hospital based in Madurai has launched its first super speciality eye care centre in Chennai.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 16, 2017 06:34 IST
1-Min Read
The super specialty hospital is spread across an area of 500,000 sq ft, and has 500 beds for patients.

The 12th hospital of the group, it boasts of an area expanding more than 5,00,000 sq ft and as many as 500 beds are available for the patients.

The hospital aims to provide treatment to the ones who can't afford the costly eye treatments of private hospitals.

Herein, the treatment will be provided either free of cost or at subsidised prices.

The set-up of the hospital comes as a great initiative as this will help the poor and low-income families to avail quality eye-care treatment at affordable rates.



