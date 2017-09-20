ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  65 Year Old Zirakpur Man Dies Of Swine Flu

65 Year Old Zirakpur Man Dies Of Swine Flu

A 65-year-old man, called Kirti Kumar died due to swine flu in Zirakpur, on Monday. This is the third swine-flu death in the Derabassi Subdivision within a period of one month.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 20, 2017 11:10 IST
1-Min Read
65 Year Old Zirakpur Man Dies Of Swine Flu

Swine flu is on a killing spree throughout the country.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 65 year old man dies of Swine flu in Zirakpur.
  2. Third swine-flu death in the Derabassi sub-division.
  3. Death tolls as high as 400 in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.
A 65-year-old man, called Kirti Kumar died due to swine flu in Zirakpur, on Monday.

This is the third swine-flu death in the Derabassi Subdivision within a period of one month.

A notary at the Derabassi Tehsil, Kumar had been sick since three days before his death.

Initially admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula, the man was later referred, and taken to PGI in Chandigarh, where he passed away on Tuesday.

The Senior Medical Officer of Derabassi, Dr Pomi Panjrath said, "We have set up a separate ward for the swine flu patients. Most cases are coming from Derabassi sub-division where our teams are working to create awareness among people to take precautionary measures."

Earlier swine-flu deaths in the sub-division were of a 3-year-old boy and 65-year-old woman.

According to the health officials, 7 cases have been reported in the sub-division and 30 in the district so far.

It is important to note that since past couple of months, Swine flu, in the country is on a killing spree. Death tolls have strike dangerous numbers in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Read here: Death Toll Strikes 408 In Gujarat, 50 In Odisha
                   Death Toll As High As 415: Facts About Swine Flu

Also, precautionary measures should be taken as such washing hands, staying hydrated, avoiding crowds.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------