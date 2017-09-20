65 Year Old Zirakpur Man Dies Of Swine Flu
A 65-year-old man, called Kirti Kumar died due to swine flu in Zirakpur, on Monday. This is the third swine-flu death in the Derabassi Subdivision within a period of one month.
Swine flu is on a killing spree throughout the country.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 65 year old man dies of Swine flu in Zirakpur.
- Third swine-flu death in the Derabassi sub-division.
- Death tolls as high as 400 in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.
A notary at the Derabassi Tehsil, Kumar had been sick since three days before his death.
Initially admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula, the man was later referred, and taken to PGI in Chandigarh, where he passed away on Tuesday.
The Senior Medical Officer of Derabassi, Dr Pomi Panjrath said, "We have set up a separate ward for the swine flu patients. Most cases are coming from Derabassi sub-division where our teams are working to create awareness among people to take precautionary measures."
Earlier swine-flu deaths in the sub-division were of a 3-year-old boy and 65-year-old woman.
According to the health officials, 7 cases have been reported in the sub-division and 30 in the district so far.
It is important to note that since past couple of months, Swine flu, in the country is on a killing spree. Death tolls have strike dangerous numbers in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Also, precautionary measures should be taken as such washing hands, staying hydrated, avoiding crowds.