Home »  News »  Swine Flu Explosion, Death Toll As High As 415: Facts About Swine Flu

Swine Flu Explosion, Death Toll As High As 415: Facts About Swine Flu

After three more people succumbed to the virus, death toll has come to 415 this year. However, the Gujarat government still claims that total number of cases reported and the total number of deaths reported have dipped in the past few weeks.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017 10:52 IST
3-Min Read
Swine Flu Explosion, Death Toll As High As 415: Facts About Swine Flu

Swine flu cases in Gujarat, death toll reaches 415

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 62 new cases came into picture on Sunday bringing total count to 7005
  2. 12500 medical teams have carried out a survey of a population of 43 lakh
  3. After three more people succumbed to the virus death toll has come to 415

Gujarat: After the state government claims that they have controlled the H1N1 infection considerably, 62 new cases came into picture on Sunday bringing the total number of cases to 7005. Moreover the death trail is also not under control. After three more people succumbed to the virus, death toll has come to 415 this year. However, the Gujarat government still claims that total number of cases reported and the total number of deaths reported have dipped in the past few weeks.

swine flu cases in gujarat 7005 people affected

Death toll reaches 415 mark
Photo Credit: istock

"As many as 1,848 patients have been cured in the past 15 days. As of now, 6,150 patients have been discharged from the hospital," said a state government statement.

This statement also claimed not even a single cases of H1N1 was reported by 15 districts and five municipalities where seven others reported only one case each on Sunday. 12500 medical teams have carried out a survey of a population of 43 lakh, of which 1080 had been given the vaccines of Oseltamivir.

Till date, the state has recorded as many as 1750 deaths and 17970 cases from 2009 with a mortality rate of 9.74. 

Here are some facts you should know about swine flu.

Symptoms: Some common symptoms of swine flu are coughing, running nose and eyes, breathing difficulties, eye redness, sneezing, fatigue, headache, fever and depression. Also, people with a weak immune system are at a high risk of catching swine flu.

Eating pork: Many people believe that eating pork may be the reason of swine flu. Well, this is not true. Like other viruses it is contracted from another person through droplets of mucous or saliva that contains virus.

Common in pigs: It is a well known fact that swine flu influenza is common in pigs. But people who work or live around pigs are at a greater risk of swine flu.

Swine flu is contagious: It is an acute respiratory disease. It can spread from one person to another as it spreads through the medium of air.

Prevention: The best way to prevent yourself from flu is washing hands regularly, eat nutritious food, avoid going to crowded places, stay away from infected people, wear mouth masks and don't spit in public as it transmits germs.

Medicines: Tami flu is a recommended anti viral drug for the treatment of swine flu. It is advisable to take the medicine under the supervision of the doctor.

Diagnose: A respiratory specimen would generally need to be collected within the first 4-5 days of illness. However, children may shed virus for ten days or longer.

Vaccine: Swine flu vaccine is easily available and will help fight all types of influenza by causing antibodies to develop in the body that protects against all kinds of infections. It can be prevented with the yearly flu vaccine.

Risk Factors: People with chronic illness like diabetes, asthma and heart diseases are at a greater risk. Also, pregnant women, children under the age of five and adults over age sixty five are at a higher risk.

Home Remedies: Managing swine flu at home can be easy. Intake of water and other liquids like soups and juices will help you prevent from dehydration. Plenty of rest will help your body focus on fighting infection.



