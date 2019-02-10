ASK OUR EXPERTS

Swine Flu Claims 5 More Lives In Rajasthan, Toll 105

Officials will be sent to the five worst affected districts to monitor screening work and spread awareness among masses.
  By: IANS  Updated: Feb 10, 2019 09:40 IST
These deaths were in Barmer (two), Ganganagar, Churu and Bhilwara (one each).

Five more swine flu deaths were reported on Saturday in Rajasthan, taking the total death count to 105 from the start of the year, confirmed the officials.

These deaths were in Barmer (two), Ganganagar, Churu and Bhilwara (one each).

Overall 61 patients tested positive on Saturday, taking the total count of swine flu patients to 2,854. Maximum patients testing positive were from Jaipur (25). Ganganagar and Sikar accounted for six each and Udaipur four.


Overall, 13,693 samples have been tested from the start of the year. Of this, 2,854 were found positive.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma has asked officials to provide "tamiflu" tablet to patients as soon as they see the swine flu symptoms.

He also asked them to continue door-to-door screening.

Officials will also be sent to the five worst affected districts to monitor screening work and spread awareness among masses.

