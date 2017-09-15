ASK OUR EXPERTS

Swine Flu Death Toll Strikes 408 In Gujarat, 50 In Odisha

Swine flu claimed five more lives in the past two days in Gujarat and killed two more in Odisha on Thursday, therefore taking the respective death tolls of the states to 408 and 50.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 15, 2017 12:58 IST
1-Min Read
Swine flu cases have been on the rise since past some months throughout the country.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Swine flu death toll is 408 in Gujarat and 50 in Odisha.
  2. Symptoms may include nausea, cold, fever, vomitting.
  3. Keeping your hands clean, staying at home, and avoiding gatherings helps.
The deadly flu has been on the rise since past some months throughout the country.

The State governments have duly issued guidelines to all the private and government officials to make appropriate provisions and arrangements for the patients of swine flu.

 

swine flu

Photo Credit: istock

It is important to stay away from this killer virus. One must look for symptoms such as chills, fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, nausea, and vomitting. One must go for checkup if any of the symptoms are observed.

Follow these simple tips so as to avoid catching swin flue:

1. Frequently wash your hands with soap and hand-sanitizer.

2. Avoid touching your nose, mouth, or eyes (The virus may tranfer from your hands).

3. Staying home if you're not feeling well.

4. Avoid indulging in large gatherings as far as possible in case swine flu is the season.

 


