What You Eat Before Sex Can Impact Your Baby's Health; Men, Eat Wisely Before Sex

Scientifically proven, a man's diet before sex can have an impact on the would-be-mother's health and her baby during delivery.
Father's diet before sex can impact both mother and the baby
A new research shows how a man's diet before sex can impact the health of the mom-to-be when she delivers a healthy baby. It was stated that men should opt for a diet rich in carbs and low in terms of protein. One of the professors at the University of Cincinnati in US, Michal Polak said, "We were really surprised," when the results of this research were out. This study was published in journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
"In many species, the moms do a lot of the care. So we expect there to be an effect from maternal diet on offspring because of that strong link. But it was a real surprise to find a link between paternal diet and offspring," Polak explained.
Researchers altered the nutrition intake of male fruit flies. They noticed that diet is strongly related to chances of survival among offspring. Fruit flies are regularly studied by scientists as they hold a good share of our genes, as much as 60% and disease genes up to 75%. Polak reveals that it took over 150 years of study to establish this little fly into a good model system.
Female and male fruit flies were separated by Polak for this study. One single fly is capable of laying as many as 2000 eggs in its short life span of two months.
Both male and female flies were given the same diet. But males were fed with 30 varying diets of sugars and yeast. From the agar mix, the flies could eat as much and all that they wanted to eat from the bottom of those glass beakers. Over time, the quality of food and the concentration of carbs and sugars was being regulated. This diet was followed strictly for 17 days at the end of which the males were allowed to mate with two females individually. They were all given the same diet.
It was observed that the embryos of the second mating had better chances of survival as the male counterpart's diet improved. Offspring of the males with a high-carb and low-protein diet were higher. This was observed in those male flies that were given a high-calorie diet.
