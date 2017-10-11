Here's How Smoking Can Wreak Havoc In Your Sex Life!
Adverse effects of smoking are no news to any of us. Here's how smoking affects both men and women.
Know the adverse effects of smoking on your sexual health
Tobacco consumption and chain smoking can not just ruin your health but also hamper your fertility levels to a large extent. A large population of Indian men and women are addicted to tobacco chewing and smoking. Sources have quoted studies that revealed that compared to non-smokers, active smokers were 14 per cent more likely to be infertile and 26 per cent more likely to have early menopause. Erectile dysfunction can also happen due to excessive smoking. Here are some ways in which smoking could affect your performance in the bed.
1. Smoking can make a man prone to erectile dysfunction
Various studies have revealed that erection in men depends on various factors like a healthy heart, blood vessels and blood flow. Smokers are more likely to get erectile dysfunction as compared to non-smokers. Nicotine restricts blood flow to the arteries which makes it difficult for blood to reach genitals.
Also read: 5 Natural Cures For Erectile Dysfunction
2. Effects of smoking on men:
- Low sperm count and sperm mobility, weak sperm
- Imbalance in hormones
- Erectile dysfunction
- Reduced desire to have sex
Quitting smoking will improve the testosterone levels in men, thereby leading to a healthy sex life.
Here's how smoking can affect a woman's sexual health:
1. It damages every stage of reproduction. It can harm sperm and egg maturation, embryo transport and environment of the uterus with chances of damaging the DNA in both sperm and eggs.
2. It leads to complications in pregnancy and may also harm the baby.
3. Every smoke will increase chances of miscarriage.
4. Second hand smoke or passive smoking is also harmful. When expecting a baby, both partners should avoid smoking to protect the baby.
Also read: Is Oral Sex Safe During Pregnancy?