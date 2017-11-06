ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Men's Health »  Can Having Sex More Frequently Lower A Man's Sperm Count?

Can Having Sex More Frequently Lower A Man's Sperm Count?

Common word around frequent sex is that it may lead to infertility in men due to lowered sperm count. But how true is the commonly believed statement? Find out here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 6, 2017 05:41 IST
2-Min Read
Can Having Sex More Frequently Lower A Man's Sperm Count?

Does frequent sex lead to infertility in men?

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Storing sperms for too long in the body may cause damage to DNA
  2. Males need to ejaculated atleast once in 7 days
  3. Fresh sperms are more live and have higher motility

Excess of everything is bad. Or not? 

Sex is so much fun that you just feel like doing it over and over again. The desire to do it again and again is never-ending. But how much sex is good for you? How often can you have sex without the fear that it may affect your fertility? For a woman, fertility refers to her ability to get pregnant and for men; it is about his ability to impregnate a woman. But the question that stays is, 'Does frequent sex affect a man's sperm count?' Let's find out!

You may have heard that having sex once a week is good for you and does not harm fertility. Too much sex may eventually lower a man's sperm count which eventually leads to infertility. Well, it's just a myth!

Also read: Delayed Ejaculation: Tips And Remedies To Overcome It

Myths like having sex too much and too often can lead to physical weakness and fatigue and most importantly lowering of sperm count are all around us. But what happens is, sperms inside the testicles pass through the testes during masturbation. If not released, the sperms stay here for as long as 15 to 25 days.

What happens when sex becomes infrequent?

When sperms are stored inside the body for too long, it causes damage to DNA. Sperms in the body are too sensitive to heat and exposure. When released after a long time, their mobility is affected by heat and radiation. As a result, the sperms released are of an abnormal shape, low in count and have low mobility which together contributes to male infertility.

Also read: Squeeze Technique: The Best Solution To Overcome Premature Ejaculation

How does frequent ejaculation affect sperm count?

The body needs anything between 24-36 hours for creating more sperms. So apparently, frequent sex can lower sperm count. But here's a catch, fresher the sperm, higher the motility! Fresh sperms are more live and have higher motility improving fertility. Hence, if sperms are stored inside the body for too long, it can lead to lower fertility as they become more sensitive to harm from heat and exposure. Experts explain that infrequent ejaculation can put a man's fertility at risk and a man can stay without ejaculation for as many as 7 days.

RELATED STORIES

'Are You Dealing With Backache? These Sex Positions Are The Best For You'

'Top 5 Sex Positions To Get Pregnant'


Also read: 7 Foods To Boost Fertility In Men And Women

So, if you are trying to conceive, having sex every 2-3 days is good for you. This way, fresh sperms are available for the ovum and it can lead to higher chances of conception. Also, having sex daily before ovulation is an added advantage as it improves fertility to a great extent.

So gentlemen, time to get over the fear that too much sex will harm your fertility and bring your sperm count to a low level. Quit counting numbers and engage in passionate love-making with your partner to bond and get rid of too much stress as well. 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------