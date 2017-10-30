Yoga At Work For Instant Relief From Acidity
Acidity is a common health problems nowadays, mainly because of unhealthy food, bad digestion, excessive intake of caffeine, tobacco or alcohol. Know how Yoga can help you get rid of acidity.
Regular practice of yoga will relieve you of acidity and other gastric problems.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Symptoms of acidity include nausea, restlessness and vomiting.
- Yoga relieves you of acidity and other gastric problems.
- Kapalbhati, Vajrasana, and Ustrasana help avoid acidity.
Following Asanas help improve digestion and therefore relieve you of acidity:
Vajrasana
This pose raises blood flow to your stomach and intestine, thus improving your digestion. And good digestion means no acidity.
Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)
Pavanamuktasana aids in stimulation of your bowel movement which is instrumental in removing wastes and toxins from your body, thus eliminating digestive problems and therefore, acidity.
Kapal Bhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breathing Technique)
A complete solutions guide for all your stomach related disorders and problems, Kapal Bhati Pranayama is effective in avoiding obesity, digestive issues and acidity.
Nadi Shodhan Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique)
By boosting energy in your body and releasing stress, the Nadi Shodhan Pranayama is ideal in getting rid of acidity and gastric issues.
Ustrasana (Camel Pose)
This pose helps relax your mind and enhance blood circulation, therefore aiding you in avoiding acidity. It is also good for the respiratory, endocrine and nervous systems.
More Tips To Avoid Acidity
1.Avoid oily and spicy food.
2.Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco.
3.Reduce excess caffeine intake.
4.Exercise regularly.
5.Avoid eating right before going to sleep.
6.Increase consumption of water and other liquids.
