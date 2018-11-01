World Vegan Day 2018: Our Indian Captain Virat Kohli Is Vegan And Here's Why You Should Also Choose A Vegan Lifestyle
World Vegan day 2018: Recently, the captain of the Indian National Cricket Team Virat Kohli, revealed that he has adopted a plant-based diet. The switch to veganism has benefited his overall health and athletic performance.
Vegan diet offers numerous health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Vegan Day is observed on the 1st of November
- Virat Kohli turns vegan
- A vegan diet can help you lose weight
1st of November is observed as the World Vegan Day. Vegans all across the world celebrate and propagate their vegan lifestyle. According to many acclaimed vegans, the lifestyle has benefited many human beings. Apart from the numerous health benefits it offers, it also fosters environmental protection as well as the lives of animals. This particular event began in 1994 by a UK celebrity, Louise Wallis. He was at the time the chair of The Vegan Society, as they celebrated its 50th birthday.
Every year more and more people are taking up veganism. Veganism refers to a way of living that attempts to exclude all forms of animal exploitation and cruelty, whether it is food, clothing or any other purpose. Be it the celebrities, the commoners, nutritionists or health coaches. The vegan diet has long been a topic of discussion. There are a lot of misconceptions related to the vegan diet. Some think it to be healthy while others do not. As a matter of fact, the diet is beneficial for overall health as well. Vegan diet is a plant-based diet which shuns meat and dairy products. A common myth about vegan diet is that it is restrictive in nature. However, you must know that a vegan diet involves a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables and following it will not deprive you of the essential nutrients. It all depends on how you are following the diet, the portion size and the kinds of foods which you are including in it.
It was just a while ago that captain of the Indian national cricket team Virat Kohli, revealed that he has adopted a plant-based diet. Not only Virat Kohli, but other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham have all adopted a vegan lifestyle. A vegan diet is a plant-based diet which includes fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and whole grains. The diet excludes meat, chicken, eggs, dairy products or other animal-derived ingredients.
Health benefits of a vegan diet:
1. Nutritional value:
A vegan diet tends to contain high amounts of fibre, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A, C and E. They are loaded with essential nutrients, but in the absence of meat, it is important for us that we consume the adequate amounts of proteins in other forms. Vegan sources of proteins include tofu, chickpeas, lentils, green peas and hemp seeds.
2. Disease prevention:
Vegan diet contains fewer amounts of saturated fats, which in turn helps reduce heart disease risk. The diet also helps in preventing coronary heart disease, hypertension, obesity, type 2 diabetes, diet-related cancers, constipation, and gall stones among several others.
3. Heart health:
A vegan diet may help in maintaining a healthy heart. Vegetarian diet as compared to a non-vegetarian one lowers the rates of obesity, blood sugar levels, high cholesterol and hypertension which are all serious conditions that can increase your risk of heart disease. This makes sense, since plant foods are high in fiber and have more heart-healthy fats like avocados, nuts and olives than animal products.
4. Weight loss:
A smart and healthy vegan diet can help you lose weight. Vegetarian diet eliminates most of the unhealthy foods that can lead to weight gain. A healthy vegan diet which includes plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains does save on calories. Go vegan to shed those extra kilos!
Healthy foods to eat while on a vegan diet:
- Nuts
- Nut butters
- Whole grains
- Tofu
- Healthy seeds
- Lentils
- Fruits
- Herbs and spices
- Legumes
- Vegetables
- Plant based milk
- Protein shakes
- Rice
- Whole wheat
