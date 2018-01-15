Planning To Go Vegan? Beware, It Might Bring Some Serious Changes In Your Body
Vegan diet includes a maximum of plant-based diet, which is ethically good for the environment as well.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vegan diet can make you iron deficient
- Vegan diet can make you feel tired easily
- Veganism improves digestion
Many people switch to vegan diet in order to lose weight or detoxify their body. Switching to a vegan diet improves blood sugar level and decreases risks of heart disease to a great extent. Vegan diet includes a maximum of plant-based diet, which is ethically good for the environment as well. It is because of these reasons that some of the top celebrities in Bollywood have turned vegan in the past few years. These include Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to name a very few.
However, giving up on dairy and meat entirely can bring some serious changes in your body. Read below to know all about them:
1. Deficiency of Vitamin B12 and iron can make you feel tired all the time
Lack of red meat in the diet of vegans makes them Vitamin B12 and iron deficient. This makes them feel dizzy, headache, fatigue and can often lead to anaemia. Nutritionists suggest incorporating foods rich in iron in every meal for vegans. Alongside, consuming nuts and spinach can also be helpful. Deficiency of Vitamin B12 can be dealt by either eating supplements of Vitamin B12 or eating yeast flakes.
2. Weight loss
Studies suggest that vegans have a lower body mass index than non-vegans. Not only does this lower risk of diabetes, it also helps them reduce weight. Consuming foods rich in fibre, which makes them feel fuller and reduces appetite. However, this does not include binging on biscuits, breads or chips when you are on a vegan diet. This can adversely cause weight gain.
3. Reduces risks of cardiovascular diseases
Proteins consumed while on a vegan diet will reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases by bringing an improvement in your levels of cholesterol and blood pressure. Also, veganism makes you consume less saturated fat than people who consumed meat. This reduces risks of coronary artery disease and heart attacks.
4. Improves digestion
Veganism involves a diet which is rich in fibre, which in turns improves digestion. Foods like whole grains, pulses and starchy vegetables are consumed in abundance when on a vegan diet. These fibre-rich foods will improve your digestion naturally.
5. Drop in calcium levels in the body
Vegan diet involves abstaining from entire food groups like dairy. This can make you calcium deficient as well. Hence, vegans should include plant-based milk like soy milk in their diet. Experts say that soy milk has similar content of calcium has cow's milk.
