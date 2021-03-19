World Sleep Day 2021: Exercise Regularly For A Good Night's Sleep; Here's The Link
World Sleep Day 2021 falls in 19 March. This day tries to create awareness about the importance of a healthy sleep schedule. Read here as expert explains how exercise can help ensure better sleep.
World Sleep Day 2021: Regular exercise can help you ensure better sleep
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Sleep Day 2021 falls on 19 March
- Sleep is essential for healthy functioning of the body
- Avoid drinking caffeine before bed for better sleep
Every year, World Sleep Day is tries to create awareness around the importance of healthy sleep. This year the theme for World Sleep Day is 'Regular Sleep, Healthy Future.' In order to lead a healthy life, a good night's sleep is extremely crucial. However, an alarming number of people currently struggle to snooze at night. According to the recent studies, nearly one third of the adults fall short of the recommended 8 hours of sleep per day which further has long lasting consequences on their health and well-being.
World Sleep Day 2021: Here's how exercise can help you ensure better sleep
Even though everyone is aware about the fact that both exercise and good sleep are pivotal in helping the body to rejuvenate and remain fit but still the burden of chronic illnesses continues to increase throughout the world and is also making its way into the younger population and children. Lack of sleep has been found as a leading cause behind the reduction in cognitive performance, impair body metabolism and immune response.
The growing menace of screen addiction increasing work hours are also affecting your biological clocks wherein many people are increasingly being found to be sleepy at work and are waking up with issues like back pain, increased stress, irritability and in poor physical shape. This has highlighted on the need to make significant lifestyle changes in one's daily routine and the need to develop a pre-sleep routine.
Also read: Understanding The Impact Of Stress On Sleep: Know Tips Manage Stress
While reducing the caffeine intake and drinking chamomile tea are some of the easiest measures that have been found to be beneficial in building a healthy sleep cycle, however, working out or exercising is one of the quickest ways to improve the sleep quality.
Also read: World Sleep Day 2021: Here's A Guide For Older Adults To Sleep Better At Night
It has been observed that exercising helps in shifting the gears faster into the deeper stages of sleep and also reduces the chances of incomplete sleep cycles, but it is essential to know what time of the day must one exercise. Contrary to the popular belief that exercising at night can tire one's body and will help them sleep like a baby; actually has more negatives than positive effects. Although exercising late makes one stay fitter, it actually disrupts the stable heart rate that is one of the core factors impacting ones restorative sleep.
In patients who have insomnia, exercising late in the evening can only be deleterious as exercise pushes up their hormones and delays the onset of sleep. Hence, among such patients it is advisable to have moderate exercise schedule in the morning so that end of the day they are automatically pushed into good quality sleep.
Similarly, there are a group of diseases called sleep disordered breathing which causes a person to snore at night and also choke at night and invariably this has significant effect on the body's metabolism thereby making the person gain more weight. This weight gain further causes a vicious cycle of worsening and choking episodes at night among these patients. A majority of the people suffering from this condition are obese or overweight and therefore, exercising plays one of the key roles in their physician's recommendation to reduce the severity of obstructive sleep apnea and improve their quality of life. It cannot be stressed enough without exercise these patients fail to regain a good quality of life and the continued stress of lack of oxygen in them causes worsening blood pressure control, poor diabetic control and life threatening heart ailments.
Also read: Here's How Blue Light Exposure Affects Your Sleep
Exercise also helps to stabilize the mood and reduce anxiety and for people suffering from mental illnesses it helps in a cognitive process of easily transitioning into normal sleep. At least 30 minutes of moderate exercise is seen to improve sleep quality. Sleep is quintessential and so is exercise and they both go hand in hand to keep one's mind and body healthy.
(Dr. Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.