World Sleep Day 2024: Here's How Inadequate Sleep Increases The Risk Of NCDs
Inadequate sleep can put your health at risk in more ways than one. From weight gain to poor brain function, not getting enough sleep can trigger the risk of several conditions.
The theme for World Sleep Day 2024 is 'Sleep Equity for Global Health.'
World Sleep Day is observed annually on the Friday before the March Equinox. This global event aims to highlight the importance of adequate sleep for one's health and overall well-being. The theme for the year 2024 is 'Sleep Equity for Global Health.' Inadequate sleep can put your health at risk in more ways than one. From weight gain to poor brain function, not getting enough sleep can trigger the risk of several conditions. Improper sleep is also a common risk factor for several non-communicable diseases (NCDs). On World Sleep Day 2024, let's understand how not sleeping enough can increase the risk of NCDs.
Sleep and risk of developing NCDs:
"Sleep health could be directly or indirectly connected to almost all NCDs. Not only does better sleep health help an individual to delay or prevent the onset of NCDs, but it also aids enormously in the treatment process for those who are already affected. Studies suggest an estimated range of 10-30% of the adult population experiences insomnia, with few studies reaching 50-60% in selected high-risk population," said Dr Prabash Prabhakaran, HOD & Senior Consultant - Neurology at Apollo Speciality Hospitals.
He further explained a recent meta-analysis of 29 studies revealed that up to 70% of stroke patients and more than 50% of people with Hypertension also had Obstructive Sleep Apnea.
"OSA patients are 5.5 times more prone to developing Diabetes Mellitus and also develop insulin resistance. Just a 10% increase in weight can increase the complications of OSA by 32%. Sleep apnea increases the risk of Atrial Fibrillation by fourfold. There is a twofold increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases and sudden cardiac arrest due to OSA. The risk of Heart Failure (40-60%) and Pulmonary Hypertension (up to 70%) also increases in cases of OSA," Dr Prabhakaran added.
(Dr Prabash Prabhakaran MD DM, HOD & Senior Consultant - Neurology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, Chennai & Senior Consultant - Neurology, Apollo One, Greams Road, Chennai.)
