World Sleep Day 2025: Ayurvedic Drinks You Can Have Before Bed For Better Sleep
World Sleep Day 2025: These Ayurvedic drinks combined with good sleep hygiene can help you sleep better.
World Sleep Day 2025: Drinking a cup of tulsi tea before bed can lower cortisol levels
World Sleep Day is an annual global event observed to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and its impact on overall health. Organised by the World Sleep Society, it highlights sleep-related issues such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and poor sleep hygiene while promoting solutions for better rest. Ayurvedic drinks, rooted in traditional Indian medicine, can naturally promote better sleep by calming the nervous system and reducing stress, which is often responsible for sleep disturbances. Keep reading as we list some Ayurvedic drinks to help you sleep better.
9 Ayurvedic drinks you can have before bed for better quality sleep
1. Turmeric milk
A warm cup of turmeric milk is a classic Ayurvedic remedy for relaxation. Turmeric contains curcumin, which reduces inflammation and calms the mind. The warmth of milk helps boost tryptophan levels, a precursor to serotonin and melatonin, promoting restful sleep. Adding a pinch of nutmeg enhances its sedative effects.
2. Ashwagandha tea
Ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb, is known for reducing cortisol levels (stress hormone), helping the body relax before bedtime. Brewing ashwagandha root powder with warm water or milk can naturally induce sleep and enhance sleep quality over time.
3. Nutmeg milk
Nutmeg is a natural sedative that has been used in Ayurveda to treat insomnia. A pinch of nutmeg powder mixed with warm milk before bedtime can calm the nervous system, helping you fall asleep faster. However, excess consumption should be avoided to prevent adverse effects.
4. Brahmi tea
Brahmi, an Ayurvedic brain tonic, is known to reduce anxiety and mental restlessness. Drinking Brahmi tea at night, prepared by steeping Brahmi leaves in warm water, can help quiet an overactive mind and promote deep sleep.
5. Jatamansi decoction
Jatamansi is a powerful calming herb in Ayurveda that helps balance the nervous system. A tea made with jatamansi root powder can reduce stress, control insomnia, and support a relaxed state of mind before bed.
6. Cardamom milk
Cardamom, with its mild sedative properties, helps relax the muscles and ease digestive discomfort that may disrupt sleep. Adding a few crushed cardamom pods to warm milk not only enhances its taste but also improves overall sleep quality.
7. Chamomile tea with herbs
Although chamomile is not strictly an Ayurvedic herb, it is widely used in Ayurvedic formulations for its calming effects. Combining chamomile tea with ashwagandha or Brahmi makes for a potent sleep-inducing drink. Chamomile is rich in apigenin, a compound that binds to brain receptors to reduce insomnia.
8. Warm coconut milk with nutmeg
Coconut milk is rich in healthy fats and magnesium, which help relax muscles and support melatonin production. Adding a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon enhances its sleep-promoting benefits while making it a delicious nighttime drink.
9. Tulsi tea
Tulsi is revered in Ayurveda for its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. Drinking a cup of tulsi tea before bed can lower cortisol levels, calm the nervous system, and improve overall sleep patterns, especially for those with stress-induced insomnia.
These Ayurvedic drinks work best when combined with good sleep hygiene, such as reducing screen time, maintaining a consistent bedtime, and practicing relaxation techniques like meditation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.