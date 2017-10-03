Home » Living Healthy » Here's How You Can Lose Weight Without Exercising
Losing weight typically means exercising but there are other ways to get rid of excessive weight too. We seek healthy eating tips and weight loss plans from nutritionists and spend lots of money in all this. Here are some healthy eating tips and habits that will help you kill excess fat without exercising.
Tips to Lose Weight: Here's how you can lose weight without exercising
HIGHLIGHTS
- Planned and balanced meals, cutting on salt intake will help lose weight.
- Take stairs instead of elevators, and work while standing to stay fit.
- Have timely meals, drink plenty of water, and avoid smoking&alcohol.
1. Use Stairs instead of elevators
Don't be lazy and start using the stairs as much as possible, this will help you lose unwanted weight and shall keep you fit and healthy.
2. Cut down on salt consumption
One of the main causes of a bloated tummy is excessive consumption of salt. Every individual who tends to consume higher quantities of salt, faces water retention. Salt retention along with water retention creates a havoc in the body.
3. Work while standing
Health, these days, has become an important issue. When you work while you are standing, it reduces your weight, irrespective of the kind of work you are doing. Even light work can reduce up to 500 calories. Now that is pretty shocking! Sitting and working increases weight because it leads to almost no movement in the body.
4. Drink plenty of water
Dehydration leads to increase in body weight. When we do not drink enough water, it leads to water retention, which means accumulation of water in our body. When we consume large amount of water, it helps our body to get rid of the unnecessary water. Even before having your meals, have a glass of water so that you do not end up over-eating.
5. Avoid smoking and consuming alcohol
When it comes to your health, alcohol and cigarettes are the biggest enemies of a person aiming to become fit. Nicotine and alcoholic content add on to a person's weight. Consumption of alcoholic drinks like beer lead to increase in weight.
6. Plan your meals
Instead of having 3 big and heavy meals, have 3-5 small meals at some interval of time. It will automatically cut down on your consumption and will also give your body adequate time to digest the food. When smaller quantities of food will be consumed, it becomes easier for our body to absorb that food.
7. Have green tea
One of the best ways to reduce weight is consumption of green tea. Daily intake of green tea has proved to be effective when it comes to weight loss. It increases metabolism while burning fats. It is a slow process, but daily consumption of green tea has proved to be effective.
8. Get enough sleep
Most of us may have this question in mind, "how can sleep help us in reducing weight?". Well, sleep is also an important factor. A person who does not get 8-9 hours of sleep daily, has a tendency of overeating.
9. Never skip meals
A lot of people tend to skip meals, especially breakfast so as to lose weight faster, but this doesn't help them an inch. A healthy breakfast kick-starts your day by boosting your metabolism. Starving for longer period of time leads us into a catabolic state. This means that our muscle tissues break down for energy and start conserving fats.
