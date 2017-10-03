ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How You Can Lose Weight Without Exercising

Here's How You Can Lose Weight Without Exercising

Losing weight typically means exercising but there are other ways to get rid of excessive weight too. We seek healthy eating tips and weight loss plans from nutritionists and spend lots of money in all this. Here are some healthy eating tips and habits that will help you kill excess fat without exercising.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 3, 2017 05:31 IST
3-Min Read
Here's How You Can Lose Weight Without Exercising

Tips to Lose Weight: Here's how you can lose weight without exercising

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Planned and balanced meals, cutting on salt intake will help lose weight.
  2. Take stairs instead of elevators, and work while standing to stay fit.
  3. Have timely meals, drink plenty of water, and avoid smoking&alcohol.
Many of us have to deal with this in our daily life. We wish to have whatever we like, but many-a-times, it turns out to be a disaster for us. Yes, a health disaster! Putting on weight is quite easy, but getting rid of it is equally difficult. Losing weight typically means exercising but there are other ways to get rid of excessive weight too. We seek healthy eating tips and weight loss plans from nutritionists and spend lots of money in all this. Here are some healthy eating tips and habits that will help you kill excess fat without exercising:

1. Use Stairs instead of elevators

Don't be lazy and start using the stairs as much as possible, this will help you lose unwanted weight and shall keep you fit and healthy.

2. Cut down on salt consumption

RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


One of the main causes of a bloated tummy is excessive consumption of salt. Every individual who tends to consume higher quantities of salt, faces water retention. Salt retention along with water retention creates a havoc in the body.

3. Work while standing

Health, these days, has become an important issue. When you work while you are standing, it reduces your weight, irrespective of the kind of work you are doing. Even light work can reduce up to 500 calories. Now that is pretty shocking! Sitting and working increases weight because it leads to almost no movement in the body.

4. Drink plenty of water

Dehydration leads to increase in body weight. When we do not drink enough water, it leads to water retention, which means accumulation of water in our body. When we consume large amount of water, it helps our body to get rid of the unnecessary water. Even before having your meals, have a glass of water so that you do not end up over-eating.

5. Avoid smoking and consuming alcohol

When it comes to your health, alcohol and cigarettes are the biggest enemies of a person aiming to become fit. Nicotine and alcoholic content add on to a person's weight. Consumption of alcoholic drinks like beer lead to increase in weight.

6. Plan your meals

Instead of having 3 big and heavy meals, have 3-5 small meals at some interval of time. It will automatically cut down on your consumption and will also give your body adequate time to digest the food. When smaller quantities of food will be consumed, it becomes easier for our body to absorb that food.

7. Have green tea

One of the best ways to reduce weight is consumption of green tea. Daily intake of green tea has proved to be effective when it comes to weight loss. It increases metabolism while burning fats. It is a slow process, but daily consumption of green tea has proved to be effective.

8. Get enough sleep

Most of us may have this question in mind, "how can sleep help us in reducing weight?". Well, sleep is also an important factor. A person who does not get 8-9 hours of sleep daily, has a tendency of overeating.

9. Never skip meals

A lot of people tend to skip meals, especially breakfast so as to lose weight faster, but this doesn't help them an inch. A healthy breakfast kick-starts your day by boosting your metabolism. Starving for longer period of time leads us into a catabolic state. This means that our muscle tissues break down for energy and start conserving fats.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------