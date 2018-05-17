World Hypertension Day: This World Hypertension Day, Know Your Numbers
World Hypertension Day 2018: "Know your numbers" is the theme for World Hypertension Day, which focuses on the importance of checking blood pressure regularly.
World Hypertension Day 2018: High blood pressure should be checked regularly
HIGHLIGHTS
- May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day
- The theme of this year is "Know your numbers"
- It focuses on the importance of checking your blood pressure regularly
World Hypertension Day 2018 is a day which is observed especially to raise awareness about hypertension or high blood pressure, the incidence of which is extremely high in India. Every year, May 17 is celebrated as World Hypertension Day by the World Hypertension League (WHL). The theme for this year's World Hypertension Day is "Know Your Numbers". The theme stresses on the importance of regularly checking your blood pressure because any fluctuations in blood pressure will show no symptoms. Along with celebration of World Hypertension Day, the WHL will also collaborated with International Society of Hypertension (ISH) in order to promote May Measurement Month.World Hypertension Day was first celebrated in the year 2005.
What is hypertension?
Hypertension or high blood pressure is condition in which the arterial blood pressure raises higher than normal levels, which is 120/80 mmHg. Medically, hypertension is called as a "silent killer" because it shows no clear symptoms. However, very severe cases of high blood pressure can make a person go through severe headaches, blurred vision, palpitation, fatigue, sleepiness, confusion, dizziness, ringing sensation in the ears, difficulty in breathing and irregular heartbeat which can lead to coma.
On the basis of its causative factors, hypertension can be divided into primary or secondary categories. Causes of primary hypertension are majorly unknown. But secondary hypertension are caused because damage to kidneys, over-activity of adrenal glands, tumours, sleep apnea syndrome, recreational drugs, dysfunctional thyroid glands, pregnancy-related conditions, over-the-counter medications, unhealthy food, alcohol and smoking to name a few.
Hypertension can also be inherited in families who have history of hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, lack of exercising, alcohol consumption, etc. While primary hypertension can be prevented, secondary hypertension is more severe, but can be managed and cured if it is treated well. High blood pressure can be managed by making a few changes in the lifestyle and following healthy living habits like eating healthy and exercising regularly.
World Hypertension day significance and theme
This year, theme focuses on the importance of checking your blood pressure regularly. It can be measured at home or at the hospital with the help of a measuring device which is known as BP apparatus. Around the world, it is said that 3 out of every 10 people are suffering from hypertension.
World Hypertension Day aims at motivating people for getting their blood pressure checked at least once a year. On this day, people are motivated to live healthier lives and maintain their cholesterol and blood pressure levels along with maintaining a healthy weight. People are encouraged to give up on unhealthy eating habits like drinking alcohol, smoking, having a lazy routine, consuming oily and fatty diet, etc. The idea is to raise awareness about complications of high blood pressure. Medical professionals are encouraged to provided people with proper treatment for maintaining blood pressure. On this day, the aim is to set up more hospitals for the vulnerable sections of the society.
World Hypertension Day history
The WHL started World Hypertension Day and lead around 85 national hypertension societies and associations across the world. The idea is to fill the gap of lack of appropriate knowledge among people who are suffering from it. The first campaign of World Hypertension Day was launched on May 14, 2005, but the first celebration of the day was done on May 17 in the year 2006.
