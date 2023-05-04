World Hand Hygiene Day 2023: How To Wash Your Hands And Health Benefits Associated With It
World Hand Hygiene Day: As it has been suggested by the World Health Organization, it is important to wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Hand Hygiene Day: Regularly washing hands is important for safety of healthcare workers
World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on May 5 across the world. Properly washing hands is an effective way to remove and prevent the spread of germs. Every year, this day is observed in order to encourage people around the world to increase adherence to hand hygiene in healthcare facilities in order to protect healthcare workers from catching infections. As it has been suggested by the World Health Organization, it is important to wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
World Hand Hygiene Day: How to properly wash your hands?
Follow these steps to properly wash your hands:
1. Wet your hands with clean and running water. Turn off the tap and apply soap.
2. Rub your hands with soap and lather well. Rub the back of your hands, in between your fingers and under your nails. Rub for at least 20 seconds.
3. Now open the tap and rinse your hands.
4. Dry your hands with a clean towel or air dry them.
What are the times when you must wash your hands?
- After coming back from shopping groceries or stepping out
- Before wearing a mask and after you discard it
- After coughing or sneezing
- When taking care of the sick
- Before, during and after you prepare food
- Before eating
- After using the toilet
- When your hands are dirty
- After handling animals or animal waste
World Hand Hygiene Day: Benefits of washing your hands regularly
1. Regularly washing your hands can reduce your risk of catching infections like cold and flu.
2. It can prevent eye infections that can be caused by bacteria and germs which get into eyes from hands.
3. Regular washing of hands is important to create a safer working environment for healthcare workers and patients.
4. Regularly washing hands helps in removing germs and bacteria that can cause diarrhoea and intestinal illnesses.
