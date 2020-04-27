Coronavirus Prevention: 6 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Wearing A Face Mask
Coronavirus prevention: Wearing face masks has been considered to be an effective tip for prevention of COVID-19. However, it is also important to wear the right mask in the right way. Read here to know important protocols you must follow.
Coronavirus: The top edge of your mask should sit on the bridge of your nose

- You can make a face mask at home
- The cloth should be clean and properly washed before you make a mask
- Make sure that the mask covers your chin
Coronavirus: Wearing face masks is an important method for prevention of coronavirus. However, a face mask is going to be effective provided you it fits you well, you don't touch your face again and again and so on. In this article, we are going to talk about some mistakes that you need to avoid when wearing face masks for coronavirus prevention. You can make an effective face mask at home as well. At the point of time when the entire world is struggling to fight with COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to understand that surgical mask and N-95 anti-pollution masks are most required by health care workers.
It is for this reason that you need to make masks at home. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, homemade face cover or face masks are good for maintaining personal hygiene. If you are not suffering from any medical conditions or do not have breathing difficulties, you should use homemade reusable face cover, particularly when you step out of your house to help protect the community at large.
The Ministry has also released the following video to make masks at home. All you need is a clean cloth. Make sure that you thoroughly clean and wash the cloth before stitching or making a face cover. Watch video below to see how you can make masks at home.
Mistakes you need to avoid when wearing masks for COVID-19 prevention
The top edge of your mask should sit on the bridge of your nose. In an Instagram post by WebMd, it has been mentioned that there should be no gaps between the mask and your face. Bottom of the edge of the mask should sit under your chin.
1. Make sure that the mask covers your chin.
2. The mask should not sit below your nose.
3. The mask should not just cover the tip of your nose.
4. The mask should not be too loose and should fit on your face properly.
5. Do not touch the mask repeatedly.
6. Avoid taking it on and off.
Dr P. Raghu Ram, President of The Association of Surgeons of India, tt is important to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after you take off the mask.
Here are other coronavirus prevention steps that must you note.
Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
