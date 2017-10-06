5 Surprising Health Conditions Your Hands Can Reveal!
Your hands are very much capable of revealing your health conditions. From trembling of hands, sweaty palms, length of fingers, to even the color of your nails, everything has got to say something about your health conditions. Here are 5 surprising health conditions and diseases that your hands can let you know.
Here are 5 surprising health conditions that your hands can reveal.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shaking of hands could mean the subject has Parkinson's disease.
- Color of nails could reveal kidney problems, sweaty palms hyperhidrosis.
- Your hand's gripping power can tell you about your heart health.
1. Shaky Hands Could Mean Parkinson's Disease
Although, trembling of hands could simply be causes as a side-effect of certain medications, but it is advisable to see the doctor if the situation persists as it may mean that the subject is having the Parkinson's disease.
2. Finger Length Reveals Arthritis Risk
According to a study, women whose ring fingers are longer than their index fingers (a male trait) are more likely to develop osteoarthritis in the knees.
3. Color of the Nails Reveals Kidney Problems
According to studies, people who have half-and-half (bottom half being white and the top half being brown) nails are more likely to be suffering from kidney diseases.
4. Grip Power Tells About Heart Health
According to a Lancet health study done on 140,000 adults in 17 countries, grip strength could effectively help determine one's heart health. It was found that people with weaker grip strength were at higher risk of heart diseases and strokes than those with more grip power.
Also Read: Never Overlook These Symptoms, They May Indicate Heart Disease
5. Sweaty palms could mean Hyperhidrosis
Abnormal sweating in the palms could be a cause for menopause, thyroid, or even hyperhidrosis. This is because the hyperactive sweat glands cause more perspiration than normal in this condition.