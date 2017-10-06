ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Surprising Health Conditions Your Hands Can Reveal!

5 Surprising Health Conditions Your Hands Can Reveal!

Your hands are very much capable of revealing your health conditions. From trembling of hands, sweaty palms, length of fingers, to even the color of your nails, everything has got to say something about your health conditions. Here are 5 surprising health conditions and diseases that your hands can let you know.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 6, 2017 12:44 IST
2-Min Read
5 Surprising Health Conditions Your Hands Can Reveal!

Here are 5 surprising health conditions that your hands can reveal.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Shaking of hands could mean the subject has Parkinson's disease.
  2. Color of nails could reveal kidney problems, sweaty palms hyperhidrosis.
  3. Your hand's gripping power can tell you about your heart health.
Your hands are very much capable of revealing your health conditions. From trembling of hands, wrinkled palms, length of finger, to even the colour of your nails, everything has got to say something about your health conditions. Sounds surprising, but it's true. Plus, it makes it quite 'handy' for you to know whether or not you're suffering from some disease. Here are 5 surprising health conditions and diseases that your hands can let you know.

1. Shaky Hands Could Mean Parkinson's Disease

Although, trembling of hands could simply be causes as a side-effect of certain medications, but it is advisable to see the doctor if the situation persists as it may mean that the subject is having the Parkinson's disease.

2. Finger Length Reveals Arthritis Risk

According to a study, women whose ring fingers are longer than their index fingers (a male trait) are more likely to develop osteoarthritis in the knees.

3. Color of the Nails Reveals Kidney Problems

According to studies, people who have half-and-half (bottom half being white and the top half being brown) nails are more likely to be suffering from kidney diseases.

4. Grip Power Tells About Heart Health

According to a Lancet health study done on 140,000 adults in 17 countries, grip strength could effectively help determine one's heart health. It was found that people with weaker grip strength were at higher risk of heart diseases and strokes than those with more grip power.

Also Read: Never Overlook These Symptoms, They May Indicate Heart Disease​

5. Sweaty palms could mean Hyperhidrosis

Abnormal sweating in the palms could be a cause for menopause, thyroid, or even hyperhidrosis. This is because the hyperactive sweat glands cause more perspiration than normal in this condition.


RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------