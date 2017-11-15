ASK OUR EXPERTS

How These Celebrities Manage Their Diabetes Like Pros

These celebrities worked hard to not let diabetes affect their lives and careers
  Nov 15, 2017
Diabetes mellitus has grown at a tremendous pace all over the world, including India. A condition in which the body is unable to regulate the level of glucose in the blood, diabetes does not allow enough insulin produce in the body. This results in high level of glucose in the blood. And in the bandwagon of diabetics are also numerous celebrities who were diagnosed with diabetes at a very young age and have fought with it well enough to not let it affect or interfere in their normal lives.

Sonam Kapoor

sonam was diagnosed with diabetes at 17

This might also be an explanation for the actress childhood obesity. Sonam was detected with diabetes at a very young age. She has been on medication and insulin injection regularly.

Besides, the actress follows a strict fitness regime where she eats small meals regularly and never misses her workout sessions. Her workout regime includes power yoga, pilates and weight training along with a bit of dancing which includes Kathak. Additionally, Sonam also plays squash, 2-3 times in a week.

Kamal Haasan

kamal haasan suffers from type 1 diabetes

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan suffers from Type-1 diabetes. Over the years, the actor has made sure that he doesn't let diabetes affect his career, looks and overall life.

His fitness regime includes regular workouts at the gym and complete refraining from alcohol. The actor also believes in yoga and its numerous health benefits.

Fawad Khan

fawad khan was diagnosed with diabetes at 17

Fawad Khan was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 17. He associates his being diabetic to smoking.

While Fawad is not amongst the actors with six-packs, he still has managed to leave an ever-lasting impact on his female fans. He puts a lot of effort in having a healthy diet. He starts his day with a glass of lemon and warm water followed by eggs and cereals for breakfast. As a vegetarian, Fawad likes cereals and vegetables along with roti for lunch and a light dinner.

Gaurav Kapoor

gaurav kapoor suffers from type 1 diabetes

The popular VJ, anchor and TV show host was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes when he was 22. He cites travelling and unplanned eating as the reason for this.

To make sure that diabetes does not affect his life beyond a limit, Gaurav follows a diet regime including yoga, jogging and regular exercise without any cheat days.

Wasim Akram
wasim akram was diagnosed with diabetes at 30

Former cricketer Wasim Akram was detected with diabetes at the age of 30. He ensures a healthy lifestyle by eating right, taking his insulin doses regularly and following a disciplined workout

