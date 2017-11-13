Diabetes And Exercise
Diabetics who exercise regularly require fewer medication than others, suggests Dr Sujeet Jha.
Diet exercise and medication are important tools to control diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise is extremely important for diabetics
- Exercising helps diabetics control blood sugar level
- Diabetics should check blood sugar level before and after exercising
People with type of Diabetes, Type I or Type II , can benefit from regular exercise.Those, who exercise regularly, require less medication than usual. The three most important tools used to control Diabetes are diet, exercise, and medication. All these are must Healthy eating and taking medications alone will not successfully control blood sugar levels. Regular exercise is equally important.
Also read: Diet Instructions For Patients With Diabetes
Benefits of doing regular exercise
- Improved blood sugar control
- Reduction in dose of oral medication
- Improves physical fitness
- Improves blood circulation
- Effortless movements
- Reduces the risk of cardiac diseases
- Controls blood pressure
- Helps in maintaining weight
- Relieves stress
Getting started
- Start slowly and gradually
- Exercise any time of the day
- Wear proper exercise gear (shoes, clothes etc.)
- If you use insulin/medication, check your sugar level before and after exercise
- Do not exercise when Fasting , always have little snack before you start.
Choosing the right exercise
- Choose activity that you enjoy
- Use stairs instead of elevators
- Aerobic exercises
- Walk, jog and dance
- Swimming, bicycling
- Follow the warm up and cool down protocol. It should be done 10-15 mins before starting and towards the end of the exercise.
- Do low intensity exercises like - walking and stretching
Exercise guidelines
- Avoid insulin on muscles involved in the exercise
- Check blood sugar levels frequently with changing patterns
- Carry carbohydrate rich food or drink in case of hypoglycaemia
- Check feet often for cuts and blisters
- Wear comfortable shoes
- Take extra care when exercising in extreme weathersDrink water before, during and after exercise to avoid dehydration
(Dr. Sujeet Jha is the Director of Institute of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Max Healthcare)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.