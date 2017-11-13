ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Diabetes And Exercise

Diabetes And Exercise

Diabetics who exercise regularly require fewer medication than others, suggests Dr Sujeet Jha.
  By: Dr Sujeet Jha | Updated: Nov 13, 2017 03:55 IST
2-Min Read
Diabetes And Exercise

Diet exercise and medication are important tools to control diabetes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Regular exercise is extremely important for diabetics
  2. Exercising helps diabetics control blood sugar level
  3. Diabetics should check blood sugar level before and after exercising

People with type of Diabetes, Type I or Type II , can benefit from regular exercise.Those, who exercise regularly, require less medication than usual. The three most important tools used to control Diabetes are diet, exercise, and medication. All these are must Healthy eating and taking medications alone will not successfully control blood sugar levels. Regular exercise is equally important.

Also read: Diet Instructions For Patients With Diabetes

Benefits of doing regular exercise

  • Improved blood sugar control
  • Reduction in dose of oral medication
  • Improves physical fitness
  • Improves blood circulation
  • Effortless movements
  • Reduces the risk of cardiac diseases
  • Controls blood pressure
  • Helps in maintaining weight
  • Relieves stress

Getting started

  • Start slowly and gradually
  • Exercise any time of the day
  • Wear proper exercise gear (shoes, clothes etc.)
  • If you use insulin/medication, check your sugar level before and after exercise
  • Do not exercise when Fasting , always have little snack before you start.
Also read: Artificial Beta Cells Can Now Help In Treating Diabetes​

Choosing the right exercise

  • Choose activity that you enjoy
  • Use stairs instead of elevators
  • Aerobic exercises
  • Walk, jog and dance
  • Swimming, bicycling
  • Follow the warm up and cool down protocol. It should be done 10-15 mins before starting and towards the end of the exercise.
  • Do low intensity exercises like - walking and stretching

Exercise guidelines

  • Avoid insulin on muscles involved in the exercise
  • Check blood sugar levels frequently with changing patterns
  • Carry carbohydrate rich food or drink in case of hypoglycaemia
  • Check feet often for cuts and blisters
  • Wear comfortable shoes
  • Take extra care when exercising in extreme weathersDrink water before, during and after exercise to avoid dehydration
Also read: If I Had Diabetes During Pregnancy, Will My Child Get It Too?

(Dr. Sujeet Jha is the Director of Institute of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Max Healthcare)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
RELATED STORIES

'Bullying And Violence At Workplace May Spike Diabetes Risk'

'Disturbed Sleeping Patterns Trigger Diabetes In Youngsters, How To Reset Your Body Clock'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------