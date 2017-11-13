ASK OUR EXPERTS

Diabetes And Eye Care

High glucose in the blood is capable of damaging tiny vessels in eyes.
  By: Dr Sujeet Jha | Updated: Nov 13, 2017 03:33 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  2. Diabetic retinopathy cannot always be treated
  3. All diabetic people should have their eyes examined every year

Eye disease is most common problem in diabetic people .High glucose level and high blood pressure can damage the tiny vessels in eye.

Symptoms:

  • Blurred vision
  • Dark or floating spots
  • Trouble seeing things that are at the center of your focus when reading or driving
  • Trouble telling colors apart
Also read: Diabetes And Exercise

How to check for diabetic retinopathy:

  • Dilated eye examination - The pupil is dilated with eye drops. Retina is then examined as Retina is the part of the eye that is damaged in Diabetes.
  • Digital retinal imaging - for this test, a technician takes pictures of the eye with a special camera. Then he or she sends the pictures to an Ophthalmologist doctor, who checks for abnormalities.
  • All diabetic people should have their eyes examined every year
Also read: Diet Instructions For Patients With Diabetes​

Treatments for diabetic retinopathy:

Diabetic retinopathy cannot always be treated. But people with mild condition do need to keep their blood sugar and blood pressure levels as close to normal as possible. This helps keep the condition from getting worse besides the following treatment can help:

  • Photocoagulation - This is a laser surgery to seal or destroy leaking or growing blood vessels in the retina.
  • Vitrectomy - This is a surgery to remove blood from the part of the eye called the "vitreous humor". This surgery is done if the blood vessels in the retina leak into the vitreous humor.
Also read: All About Insulin Use In Diabetes​

(Dr. Sujeet Jha is the Director of Institute of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Max Healthcare)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
