World Blood Donor Day 2018: Significance and Theme
World Blood Donor Day 2018: The occasion is meant to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and thank those voluntary and unpaid blood donors for their life saving gift of blood.
World Blood Donor Day 2018 is celebrated on June 14 every year. The occasion is meant to thank those voluntary and unpaid blood donors for their life saving gift of blood. The day is also meant to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood regularly in order to ensure the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for patients in need across the world. Blood transfusions and blood products help in saving millions of lives every year. It helps patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live for longer and a better quality of life. Donating blood helps in supporting complex medical and surgical procedures. On World Blood Donor Day, the idea to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and how it plays an essential and life-saving role in maternal and child care during emergency response to man-made and natural disasters. Blood donation is a blood service which gives patients the access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantities. Blood donation is an important aspect of an effective and productive health system. Adequate supply of blood can be ensured by regular donations by voluntary and unpaid donors. Many countries face the challenge of making sufficient blood available while making sure its safe and of a good quality.
World Blood Donor day theme
The theme of World Blood Donor Day 2018 is to promote blood donation as an act of solidarity. The theme highlights fundamental human values of respect, empathy, altruism and kindness. All of these values underline and sustain voluntary unpaid blood donation systems. With the slogan, "Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life", the aims is to draw attention towards the role that voluntary blood donation symptoms play in encouraging people to care for one another and be more sensitive to such social ties.
On World Blood Door Day, awareness campaigns are held in order to highlight stories of people whose lives have been saved through blood donation. This is done in order to motivate regular blood donors to continue giving blood and encourage healthy people to donate blood in case they have never done it before. On this day, young blood donors are particularly targeted to donate blood.
Various awareness campaigns and activities are organized on this day. These activities include meetings, commemorative events, conferences, publication of relevant stories, publication of articles about importance of blood donation in national, international and regional scientific journals and other activities which are relevant to World Blood Donor Day 2018 theme.
World Blood Donor Day Significance
The aim of World Blood Donor Day is to celebrate and thank individuals who have donated blood, and to encourage blood donation among everyone, especially the ones who have not donated blood yet. The idea is to let everyone know that blood donation is an altruistic action which benefits the society, and the fact that adequate blood donation can only be ensured when blood is donated regularly by voluntary and unpaid blood donors.
An important objective of world blood donor day is to highlight the need for committed blood donation all year around in order to maintain adequate supplies and achieve self-sufficiency of blood at the national level.
Blood donation should be considered as an expression of community participation in the health system. Community participation plays an important role in maintaining sustainable, sufficient, sustainable and safe blood supplies.
On World Blood Donor Day, the objective is to enhance community solidarity and encourage people to care for one another and build a caring community. Medical organisations from across the world promote international collaboration in order to ensure worldwide dissemination of voluntary blood donation and increasing blood safety and availability.
