World Blood Donor Day 2021: Who Can Donate And When; Know About The Challenges Faced During The Pandemic
World Blood Donor Day held on June 14 every year was first organised in 2005. This year the global event will be held in Rome,Italy on 14 June 2021.
World Blood Donor Day 2021: Blood donation can help save lives
HIGHLIGHTS
- World blood donor day is held on June 14
- Availability to safe blood during emergency is crucial
- 'Give blood and keep the world beating' is the theme for this year
World blood donor day is observed on 14 June every year. This day tries to create awareness about the importance of safe blood for transfusion during critical situations. The theme for blood donor day 2021 is 'Give blood and keep the world beating'. This theme highlights the importance of the contribution that donors make in saving many lives. Every year, different campaigns are organized all over the blood to create awareness about the importance of donating blood.
According to WHO, This year's campaign will highlight the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply. It will focus on how young people have been at the forefront of actions and efforts aimed at ensuring safe blood supplies through non-remunerated, voluntary blood donations.
On Blood Donor Day 2021, let's know more about blood donation and the challenges faced during the pandemic.
World Blood donor day 2021: Who can donate and when?
Dr. Anju Uppal, Director, IMA Blood Bank, Bareilly explains, "Any healthy individual between the ages of 18-60 years can donate blood. If he is a regular donor, he can donate till 65 years of age. Bodyweight should be more than 45 kilograms and haemoglobin should be 12.5 g/dl or more. He should not have any heart disease and should not be an insulin-dependent diabetic."
How frequently can a healthy donor donate blood?
If the eligibility criteria are fulfilled, males can donate after 3 months and females after 4 months, tells Dr. Uppal.
Challenges faced during the pandemic
Dr. Uppal further adds, "During the pandemic, donors became reluctant to donate, because of the fear of catching the virus in a public place as the donor is exposed to other donors, attendants and staff of blood banks. During the first wave, a few people donated at some camps. But during the second wave, the number of donors significantly dropped."
(Dr. Anju Uppal, Director, IMA Blood Bank, Bareilly, (U.P)
