ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 Health Benefits Of Cycling You Need To Know

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 Health Benefits Of Cycling You Need To Know

World Bicycle Day 2021: Cycling regularly is beneficial for your mental as well as physical health. Here are some impressive reasons why you must choose cycling.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 3, 2021 03:07 IST
2-Min Read
World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 Health Benefits Of Cycling You Need To Know

World Bicycle Day 2021: Cycling can help you maintain a healthy weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. World Bicycle Day is observed 3 June every year
  2. Cycling can help you burn calories and maintain a healthy weight
  3. Cycling is also beneficial for your lung and cardio health

World Bicycle Day is observed on 3 June every year. This day draws attention to the benefits of using a bicycle for health as well as the environment. Cycling is a form of low impact cardio exercise that can offer you many benefits. It can be used as a mode of transport that is eco-friendly. Cycling has always been a great form of exercise. It can offer you both mental and physical health benefits. Adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical exercise, such as cycling, each week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2021, here are some notable health benefits of bicycling.

World Bicycle Day 2021: Health benefits of cycling

1. Can help you maintain a healthy weight


Cycling on a regular basis can help you maintain a healthy weight. It will help you burn calories and promote muscle mass. It can also assist in improving your metabolic rate.

Also read: Exercise For Heart Health: Walking, Cycling To Work May Be Good For Your Heart, Says Study

2. Strengthens your legs

Cycling involves the movement of leg muscles. It improves the overall functioning of your lower body and strengthens the leg muscles without overstretching them. Pairing other leg muscles with cycling will help you get better results.

Also read: Benefits Of Cycling: 5 Mental Health Benefits Of Cycling You Simply Cannot Miss

3. Promotes mental health

Exercising has a positive effect on your mental health. Similarly, cycling can help you reduce stress and anxiety. While cycling focuses on the surroundings, it will distract you from regular thoughts and keep you mentally fit.

39ndiel8

Cycling can help you reduce stress and boost overall mental health
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Boosts lung health

According to studies, cycling can help you boost lung health. Other studies have also emphasised that cycling can help improve cardiovascular health.

Also read: What Is Weight Cycling? Did You Know It Could Raise Mortality Risk?

5. Environment-friendly

With increasing pollution levels, it is crucial to choose alternates that can help save the environment. High pollution levels have significant effect on your health. Choosing cycling as a mode of transport to travel short distances can be an effective step towards it.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases