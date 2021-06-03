World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 Health Benefits Of Cycling You Need To Know
World Bicycle Day 2021: Cycling regularly is beneficial for your mental as well as physical health. Here are some impressive reasons why you must choose cycling.
World Bicycle Day 2021: Cycling can help you maintain a healthy weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Bicycle Day is observed 3 June every year
- Cycling can help you burn calories and maintain a healthy weight
- Cycling is also beneficial for your lung and cardio health
World Bicycle Day is observed on 3 June every year. This day draws attention to the benefits of using a bicycle for health as well as the environment. Cycling is a form of low impact cardio exercise that can offer you many benefits. It can be used as a mode of transport that is eco-friendly. Cycling has always been a great form of exercise. It can offer you both mental and physical health benefits. Adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical exercise, such as cycling, each week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2021, here are some notable health benefits of bicycling.
World Bicycle Day 2021: Health benefits of cycling
1. Can help you maintain a healthy weight
Cycling on a regular basis can help you maintain a healthy weight. It will help you burn calories and promote muscle mass. It can also assist in improving your metabolic rate.
Also read: Exercise For Heart Health: Walking, Cycling To Work May Be Good For Your Heart, Says Study
2. Strengthens your legs
Cycling involves the movement of leg muscles. It improves the overall functioning of your lower body and strengthens the leg muscles without overstretching them. Pairing other leg muscles with cycling will help you get better results.
Also read: Benefits Of Cycling: 5 Mental Health Benefits Of Cycling You Simply Cannot Miss
3. Promotes mental health
Exercising has a positive effect on your mental health. Similarly, cycling can help you reduce stress and anxiety. While cycling focuses on the surroundings, it will distract you from regular thoughts and keep you mentally fit.
4. Boosts lung health
According to studies, cycling can help you boost lung health. Other studies have also emphasised that cycling can help improve cardiovascular health.
Also read: What Is Weight Cycling? Did You Know It Could Raise Mortality Risk?
5. Environment-friendly
With increasing pollution levels, it is crucial to choose alternates that can help save the environment. High pollution levels have significant effect on your health. Choosing cycling as a mode of transport to travel short distances can be an effective step towards it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.