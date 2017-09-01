Tiring Desk Job? These Exercises Will Relax You
8-hours a day or longer shift hours of sitting on the same chair and no time to waste by taking a stroll to stretch your legs or relax your eyes, desk exercises is what you need to rejuvenate yourself, or least help focus on work better.
Desk exercises help you to focus better on work
HIGHLIGHTS
- Desk exercises is what you need to rejuvenate yourself
- Desk exercises help you focus on work better
- These exercises should be done few times each day and gently
For those who work for prolonged hours sitting in front of a computer screen, relaxing oneself becomes sort of challenging. 8-hours a day or longer shift hours of sitting on the same chair and no time to waste by taking a stroll to stretch your legs or relax your eyes, desk exercises is what you need to rejuvenate yourself, or least help focus on work better. Though it is not plausible to take long breaks, there are some exercises that can be done on your chair itself, to relax your shoulders, arms, eyes and back.
Before going through a list of desk exercises, you need to take care of a few things. These exercises should be done few times each day and gently, do not overstrain yourself and remember to perform each exercise on both sides.
1. Head rolls
Gently perform this desk exercise while sitting by lowering your ear to the shoulders and then your chin to your chest and stay in the position for 30 seconds. Repeat multiple times. This is to relax your neck and head.
2. Head turns
Turn your head to look over your shoulders on both sides and stay in the position for 10 seconds. Repeat multiple times.
3. Shoulder stretch
You would be experiencing great deal discomfort in the shoulder areas. Sit up straight, both arms behind your head, elbows facing the ceiling, now gently pull one elbow downwards and repeat the same on the other side. Another one for shoulders can be rolling shoulders both clockwise and anti-clockwise to relieve pain.
4. For wrists, arms and hands
Interlock fingers, palms facing outwards, straighten arms in front and hold for 10 seconds.
5. Upper and lower back stretch
Another desk exercise is back stretching. Interlock fingers, turn palm towards the ceiling and stretch your arm upward, then slowly lean side to side.
6. Foot rotation
You may experience discomfort in legs. We recommend this desk exercise for you. Hold onto your chair from both sides, stretch your legs and slowly start rotating your feet in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions (toes pointing upwards).
Your productivity at work is also dependent on your ability to relax yourself from time to time and perform better. Do these exercises, they are not very time-taking and are sure to relax you during work hours.