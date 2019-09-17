Workplace Burnout Can Increase Stress, Affect Sleep Quality: Top Causes And Symptoms You Must Know
Workplace burnout can result in mental and physical exhaustion. Not only can it reduce your sense of accomplishment, it can also make you feel lost about your own identity. Here's what you should know about workplace burnout.
Workplace burnout can be a risk factor or cause of depression
- Workplace burnout can make it difficult for you to concentrate
- It can result in stomach and digestion problems
- Lack of control at workplace can lead to workplace burnout
Maintaining work-life balance or achieving a sense of it has become challenging in the present times. This has been the leading cause of stress which affects people both physically and mentally. Workplace burnout can indeed have physical and emotional consequences. Burnout cannot be considered as a medical diagnosis. It can be referred to as a special type of work-related stress which is characterised by mental and physical exhaustion. It reduces a person's sense of accomplishment and may even make one feel loss of personal identity.
What is workplace burnout?
Workplace burnout may be because of depression. A person's overall situation in life may be disrupting his/her work quality and how s/he feels at work. Following are the symptoms you need to watch out for. They may tell you if you actually have workplace burnout or there is something else that is causing the stress.
Symptoms of workplace burnout
- You sleep habits have changed
- You find it difficult to concentrate
- You have started feeling delusional about your job
- You don't get an satisfaction from your achievements
- You have become too cynical and critical about yourself and everyone around you
- You have become irritable and impatient with your colleagues and clients
- You have become regular at smoking or drinking after work in order to avoid thinking about how bad you feel at your workplace
- You experience stomach or bowel movements (constipation, acidity and bloating have become more frequent than before)
- You don't feel motivated to perform better, and lack the energy for it in the first place
If you are experiencing three or more of the aforementioned symptoms, it is quite likely that you are suffering from workplace burnout. You must consider taking professional help as workplace burnout can result in depression or be a risk factor of it.
Workplace burnout can be because of lack of control in workplace. It can be a result of you feeling lack of agency in terms of managing your schedule, assignments and workload. When your job expectations are unclear and when you never know what exactly you can be held responsible for, it can lead to workplace burnout. Endless office politics can also make you feel perpetually low at your workplace. Monotony at your job is also a big contributing factor to workplace burnout.
How can workplace burnout affect you?
As mentioned above, workplace burnout can have serious mental and physical consequences on your health. Not only can it lead to excessive stress, it can also make you feel tired and affect your sleep quality. Lack of sleep quality and excessive stress can lead to hormonal balance and weight gain. It is also associated with increased risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, thyroid disorders and PCOS.
Effective remedies for workplace burnout
If you are sure about suffering from workplace burnout, then it is important to work towards reducing it but finding out what options you have. If you feel a job change can help you get out of your present state of mind, then go for it. Or, if talking to your supervisor can help you get a productive solution, it can take you away from the risks associated with quitting and finding a new job.
Get regular with exercise and consume a healthy diet. The two are powerful when combined together and can do wonders in terms of improving your physical health and mental health. Practice meditation and yoga to calm your mind and reduce stress level.
Improve sleep quality as a good night's sleep is essential for your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
