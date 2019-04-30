ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Poor Quality Diet May Be Causing Stress During Exams: Here's How

Poor Quality Diet May Be Causing Stress During Exams: Here's How

According to the researchers, a healthy diet is needed for optimal academic and mental performance.

  By: ANI  Updated: Apr 30, 2019 03:21 IST
2-Min Read
Poor Quality Diet May Be Causing Stress During Exams: Here

Exam stress can make you switch to a poor quality diet for comfort

While it becomes almost impossible to suppress those junk food cravings during university examinations, submitting to these cravings might not be the best thing to do. According to the recent study, increased stress during university examinations is associated with eating a poorer quality diet including less fruit and vegetables and more fast food.

"Stress has long been implicated in a poor diet. People tend to report overeating and comfort eating foods high in fat, sugar, and calories in times of stress. Our findings looking at the eating habits of students during exam periods confirm this stress-induced dietary deterioration hypothesis," said Nathalie Michels, lead researcher of the study.

According to the researchers, a healthy diet is needed for optimal academic and mental performance.


RELATED STORIES

Here's How A Healthy Diet Can Ease Shift To Menopause

In this first-of-its-kind study, a team from the University of Leeds discovered just how a healthy diet could ease shift to menopause. Read full report here.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 7 Best Food Items You Should Add To Your Diet

Many major diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, arthritis, depression and Alzheimer's have been linked to chronic inflammation. One of the best way to combat inflammation lies not in the pharmacy but in the food we eat.

"Unfortunately, our findings suggest that students have difficulties eating healthily and find themselves adopting bad eating habits, which over a few weeks can considerably affect your overall health and be difficult to change," Michels asserted.

As part of the study, the researchers investigated the relationship between exam stress and change in dietary quality, and whether these associations were modified by psychosocial factors such as eating behaviour (emotional/external/restrained), food choice motive, taste preference, reward/punishment sensitivity, impulsivity, coping strategies, sedentary behaviour, and social support.

During the month-long exam period, participants found it harder to stick to a healthy diet, and only a quarter fulfilled the WHO recommended 400g of fruit and vegetables a day. What is more, students reporting higher levels of stress tended to snack more often.

The findings suggest that emotional eaters (who eat in response to negative emotions), external eaters (who eat in response to the sight or smell of food), sweet/fat lovers, people who are highly motivated by health (with health as a food choice motive), sensitive to reward and punishment, highly sedentary, and with higher stress levels are at greatest risk of making unhealthy food choices during this stressful time.

According to the researchers, to fight against stress-induced eating, prevention strategies should integrate psychological and lifestyle aspects including stress management (eg, emotion regulation training, mindfulness, yoga), nutritional education with techniques for self-effectiveness, awareness of eating-without-hunger, and creating an environment that stimulates a healthy diet and physical activity.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

IFFCO-TOKIO Contest: Take The Health Insurance Quiz And Win Gift Vouchers

 

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

E-Cigarettes Are An Effective Way To Quit Smoking, Finds An Indian Study

What Is Hedonic Consumption And Why People Indulge In It?

Heavier, Taller Kids Likely To Develop Kidney Cancer: Study

Obese People Can Cut Risk Of Early Death By Doing This

Oral Infections In Childhood May Increase Risk Of Heart Disease In Adulthood

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases