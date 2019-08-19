Losing Your Appetite ? Blame Stress; Other Ways Chronic Stress Could Be Harming You
Stress can not only reduce your desire to eat, it can also increase your heart rate and blood pressure, and cause digestion problems. Read here to know the many ways in which chronic stress may be harming you.
Stress can reduce your desire to eat, a new study finds
HIGHLIGHTS
- Causes of stress may differ from person to person
- Stress can harm you both physically and mentally
- It is important to find ways to cope with stress
Stress can harm you physically and mentally. And if a new study is to be believed, then increased amount of stress can also reduce your desire to eat. Eating disorder researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, conducted a study on mice and discovered a neurocircuit, which when activated, can increase stress increase stress levels and reduce desire to eat. Published in Nature Communications, the study findings have made researchers believe that they can develop treatment for anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder, which according to National Institute of Mental Health, has highest mortality rate.
What is anorexia nervosa?
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder which makes people avoid food, severely restrict food and eat very small quantities of only some foods. People with anorexia nervosa see themselves as overweight even though they are extremely underweight.
Since mice and humans have similar nervous system, the findings of the study could shed light on the part of human brain which regulates hunger.
Also read: Top Therapeutic Foods To Prevent High Blood Pressure, Stress And Other Common Health Problems
Here are other ways in which stress harms your body
Stress occurs as a result of your body's reaction to harmful situations, that can either be real or perceived. On times when you feel threatened, a chemical reaction occurs in your body, which makes you act in a way to prevent injury. Also known as fight or flight response, stress can increase your heart rate and blood pressure. It causes your muscles to tighten and also quickens breathing.
Causes of stress could mean different things for different people. Something that is stressful for you might not be the same for someone else. Stress can make you feel frustrated, moody and irritated. It can make you feel that you are losing control or that you need to take control of certain things or situations. Stress can make it difficult for you relax your mind. It can result in low self-esteem and make you feel lonely and depressed.
Also read: Exam Stress? Shun Fast Food Now
A chronically stressed person is likely to avoid others. It can make you feel low on energy and cause more frequent headaches. Chronic stress can result in an upset stomach, constipation, nausea and diarrhoea. Sometimes, stress may make you experience chest pain and rapid heartbeat. Other symptoms of stress include nervousness, ringing in the ear, sweaty palms and feet, clenched jaw or grinding of teeth at night.
Stress can not only interfere with your weight loss goals, it can also make losing weight more difficult. It can disrupt your sleep cycle and cause hormonal imbalance that can result in PCOD and thyroid issues. The bottom line is to understand that stress can harm your body in more ways than you can imagine.
Also read: How Stress In Early Life Can Lead To Depression Later
Practice yoga, meditation or indulge in hobbies or anything else that you like. Find out ways to cope with stress as it can have detrimental affect on your overall health. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that you need to change your attitude towards everything stressful that you come across. Not every stressful situation needs to be reacted to. Practice the art of ignorance and try to keep yourself calm and compose.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.