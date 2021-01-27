Workout Tips: This 10 Minute-Cool Down Routine Can Reduce All Muscle Soreness- Watch Video
Workout tips: This cool down routine targets full body, which means it can stretch almost all of your muscles, especially the ones which are likely to be sore after an intense workout.
This cool down routine can be done after any kind of workout
HIGHLIGHTS
- Warm up and cool down are important parts of a workout
- They aid muscle recovery and reduce muscle soreness
- They can reduce stiffness in the body
Do you call down after working out? Well, there is not one but many reasons why you must cool down after almost every single workout. Time and again, Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines has stressed on the importance warm up and cool down, before and after your workouts respectively. In one of her Insta posts, she talks about how taking out just 10 minutes to cool down after a workout can help in improving your range of motion and also reduce your heart rate after an intense workout.
10-minutes cool down routine you can do at home
Devoting some time to cool down after a workout can help in aiding muscle recovery, reducing muscle cramps and stiffness which occurs after a workout.
The cool down routine that Itsines shares is quick and easy to do. You need a mat and a towel to do it and you're good to go. It targets full body, which means it can stretch almost all of your muscles, especially the ones which are likely to be sore after an intense workout.
Not just a full body workout but this cool down routine can be done after an upper body, lower body or an abs workout as well. "It gives me an opportunity to stretch all over. I always feel so much better afterwards!" writes Itsines in the caption of her post.
Here are the five stretches that you can do as part of this cool down routine:
- Wide mountain climber and rotation - 40 seconds (20 seconds on each side)
- Lateral rock - 40 seconds (20 seconds on each side)
- Abs to downward dog- 40 seconds
- Seated Hamstring (hurdler) - 40 seconds (20 seconds on each side)
- Glutes (Pigeon)- 40 seconds (20 seconds on each side)
To make this cool down more effective, you can put on a relaxing playlist. Try to complete two laps of this cool down routine to really relax your muscles and revive after a workout, and also prevent any kind of soreness. Let's do this!
