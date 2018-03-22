Wondering What To Eat During Navratri Fasting? Here Are 6 Healthy Meals You Can Choose From
Clinical nutritonist Monisha Ashokan gives Navratri tips and some healthy meal options for people fasting on Navratri.
Navratri fasting involves eating satvik foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- The idea behind Navratri fasting is to heal body with nourishing food
- It is important to keep yourself hydrated during Navratri
- Engaging in physical activity is important during Navratri fasting
It is the auspicious occasion of Navratri. It is one of the most important festivals among the Hindus and comes twice a year. The Navratri which is currently going is known as Chaitra Navratri. The week long Navratri are considered very holy by Hindus where they wake up and bathe early in the morning to pray to goddess Durga. Along with festivities, Navratri is marked by fasting and avoiding all kinds of non-vegetarian foods, and even onions and garlic in some cultures.
Clinical nutritionist Monisha Ashokan explains that the idea behind fasting is to give rest to the body and heal it with nourishing food. The fasting is done at a time when there is a change in seasons. During the time when there is a shift in seasons, it is important to boost body's immunity in order to cope up with the changes and the diseases that come with it.
Monisha says that during Navratri, it is important to keep yourself hydrated and drink lots of water. At least 3 litres of water are important for everyone fasting during Navratri.
Another important step to cope up with fasting is eating smaller meals are regular intervals. According to Monisha, fasting does not mean you should starve. It refers to eating satvik food which prevents you from overeating and binging on sweet foods when you eat.
Deep fried foods along with packaged snacks should be avoided during Navratri. Monisha says that they contribute to slowing down the metabolism in your body. People who crave for sweet foods should satiate their cravings by eating lots of seasonal fruits.
And while keeping a check on what you eat, engaging in some kind of physical activity is also important.
Following is the diet which Monisha recommends all fasting people can follow during Navratri:
1. Breakfast
For breakfast, Monisha recommends eating a sweet potato with lemon or banana or chikoo shake with milk. Almonds, cinnamon and raisins too can be added in the milk shake. Either one of these two options should be consumed.
2. Mid-morning
In the mid-morning time or the time between breakfast and lunch, fasting people can have coconut water, any one seasonal fruit or buttermilk with jeera, mint and pepper. Any one of these options should be consumed as part of mid-meal before lunch.
3. Lunch
Lunch is time when Monisha has recommended fulfilling and satiating options. Lunch can include any of these 3 options: Samak rice sautéed with vegetables and a vegetable raita; kuttu or singhara chapatti along pumpkin or paneer sabzi and a side salad.
4. Post lunch
When hungry slowly starts gripping after lunch and you fall clueless as to what to eat, Monisha says that either a cup of boiled jeera water or green tea can be helpful.
5. Evening snacks
Yes, evening snacks too are allowed Monisha's diet plan for Navratri. A cup of tea or coffee along with a medium-sized bowl of roasted makhana is good to do go as evening snacks during the auspicious days of Navratri.
6. Dinner
Just like lunch, Monisha suggests some fulfilling and comforting options for dinners during Navratri. A glass of milk along with a few fruits; strawberry or kiwi smoothie with curd (cinnamon, almonds and raisins can be added to the smoothie); raw banana sabzi with side salad and sabzi. Any of the 3 options can be eaten for dinner during Navratri.
