Make Navratri Fasting Healthy With These Tips In Mind
People fast during Navratri for purification of the body, mind and soul. Dr. Purva Duggal, Head of Nutrition at the Fortis Hospital, Mulund gives her take on how to fast a healthy way during Navratri.
Healthy Navratri fasting with these tips
HIGHLIGHTS
- People fast during Navratri for purification of the body, mind and soul
- If you are suffering from diabetes, severe form of acidity, avoid fasting
- Fasting is a good way to rid your body of regular junk and alcohol
Navratri is an important festival of Hindus, celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm all across the country. Traditionally associated with Goddess Durga and worshipping her nine incarnations, the festival holds significance in north India, West Bengal, as well as the central and western regions of the country. This nine-day festival comes twice each year and marks the beginning of summer and winter. People fast during Navratri for purification of the body, mind and soul. The best way to fast is to be aware of own body metabolism and plan accordingly.
Before opting for a fast, it is important to consider one's own health condition. If you are suffering from diabetes, severe form of acidity, or reflux disease, avoid fasting.
Dr. Purva Duggal, Head of Nutrition at the Fortis Hospital, Mulund gives her take on how to fast a healthy way during Navratri.
1. Do not starve
During a fast be sure to not starve yourself. Be sure to eat enough to keep you going for the day. Have small but frequent meals to maintain your stamina. Try to have more of grilled, baked and roasted food and avoid fried food. Fasting is a good way to rid your body of regular junk and alcohol, if consumed and maintaining sugar levels.
2. Avoid sugars
Avoid refined sugar and opt for healthier options like honey and jaggery. If you are used to eating too many sweets, you can curb that craving with fruits or salads as they are easier to digest. For this you can munch on healthy snacks at quick intervals. This will keep you from feeling low and also maintaining sugar levels.
3. Keep yourself hydrated
Unless you have gone for a 'nirjalvrat', be sure to hydrate yourself well. Not just water, keep taking fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, green tea or lemon water.
4. Fasting is not for moms-to-be
In case you are pregnant, do not opt for a fast. Limited and controlled forms of fasting would not harm you or your baby but not otherwise. Consult your doctor before going for a fast.
5. Avoid caffeine
Yes tea and coffee are good for controlling hunger pangs but only when the amount consumed is limited. Be sure to not consume it on an empty stomach. This harms the digestive system great and may even leave you bloated or dehydrated. Excess coffee or tea consumption may even lead to insomnia which is definitely not healthy.
