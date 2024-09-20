Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares a recipe for flavourful pakoras that aren’t fried but crispy
The nutritionist suggested health conscious individuals to make air-fried pakodas
Monsoon days and a plate full of crispy pakoras with tea is an amazing combination. But people on healthy diets often tend to avoid the pakoras due to their high fat-carrying quality. Now, what if you get healthy pakoras? Seems too good to be true? Not when nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a recipe for you. In an Instagram post, she shares a mouthwatering recipe for healthy pakoras. In the video, Palak reveals that it is her mom's recipe. She mentions that when she was craving something to relish on a rainy day, her mother quickly made the pakoras in a healthy way. Palak wrote in the caption, “Indulge in the monsoon magic with these crispy and flavorful Air Fried Pakoras! This healthy twist on a classic recipe is perfect for satisfying your cravings without compromising on taste. These pakoras are a delightful treat that's low in oil and packed with flavour. Enjoy them with your favourite mint chutney.”
The key ingredients to make air fried pakoras as per the nutritionist:
* 1 onion, diced.
* 1 tablespoon mint and coriander leaves, chopped.
* 2 tablespoons gram flour (lightly dry roasted).
* Salt and red chilli powder to taste.
* 2 teaspoons pomegranate powder or mango powder.
* 1 teaspoon turmeric.
* 1-2 teaspoons mustard oil.
Method:
-
Palak's mother begins her recipe by lightly roasting 2 tablespoons of gram flour.
-
Then, one by one, the nutritionist instructs to combine all chopped ingredients in a bowl.
-
Following this, her mother adds enough water to form a thick batter and shapes the batter into small pakoras.
-
Finally, she air fries the pakoras at 200 degrees for 5 minutes or bakes them in the oven until golden brown. That's all, the healthy pakoras are ready to savour.
This is one such recipe that can be easily made and savoured even when there is no rain. At the end of the video, the nutritionist also mentions that one can try the same recipe with homemade curries.
