Explore Nutritionists New Chaat In A Glass Recipe

Clinical Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has created a healthy version of the chaat and it comes in a glass.
This chaat in a glass is not only a feast for the eyes but also a nutritious option
Chaat is our ultimate weakness. We can't resist the combination of the textures and flavours. From golgappas to pani puri every bite is a delight. But chaat is often considered unhealthy due to its deep-fried elements and high-calorie ingredients. But now, Clinical Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has created a healthy version of chaat, and the best part? It comes in a glass! In a recent video uploaded to her Instagram, the nutritionist shared an innovative recipe that combines all the beloved elements of chaat while keeping it nutritious. This "Chaat in a Glass" is perfect for impressing your guests with its various layers and delicious taste. Let's take a look at the ingredients and how to prepare this delightful dish.
According to the nutritionist, the ingredients are
-
Cooked sweet potato, cubed
-
Sprouts
-
Boiled black chana
-
Homemade yoghurt (hung for a few hours)
-
Jaggery powder – to taste
-
Salt – to taste
-
Roasted cumin (jeera) powder – to taste
-
Mint chutney (recipe below)
-
Tamarind chutney (recipe below)
-
Pomegranate seeds
-
Fresh coriander leaves
Instructions
-
Prepare Yoghurt: Mix the hung yoghurt with jaggery powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder. Adjust the flavours according to your taste preferences.
-
Layer Ingredients: In a glass, start layering the ingredients: first, add the cooked sweet potato, followed by the sprouts, black chana, and then the yoghurt mixture.
-
Add Chutneys: Drizzle the mint chutney and tamarind chutney over the layered ingredients for that extra punch of flavour.
-
Garnish: Finish off by topping with pomegranate seeds, fresh coriander, and a sprinkle of salt and jeera powder.
Palak Nagpal has also shared chutney options, along with the recipes.
Chutney recipes
-
Mint Chutney: Blend a handful of mint leaves and coriander leaves, along with green chili, a small piece of garlic ginger, salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add water to adjust the consistency to your liking.
-
Tamarind Chutney: Soak 1/4 cup of tamarind in warm water, extract the pulp, and cook it with jaggery, salt, and cumin powder on low heat for 10-15 minutes until thick.
Enjoy your nutritious and filling chaat! This chaat in a glass is not only a feast for the eyes but also a nutritious option that satisfies your cravings without the guilt.
