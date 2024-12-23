Nutritionist Shares Unique Walnut Tea Recipe By Hunza People
The Hunza people, who dwell in northern Pakistan, are well known for leading a modest life characterised by peace with nature and strong ties with their community. However, one of the unique traits of the Hunza community is their food habits. The people follow a rich, plant-based diet comprising nuts, apricots, fresh vegetables and whole grains. Now, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has dropped a video on Instagram sharing a special walnut tea recipe by the Hunza people, laced with several health benefits. With the chilly winter wind in the air, we suggest you take notes to prevent cold-related symptoms.
The textual layout in the video reads, “On popular demand: more about the community where chronic diseases and cancer are rare.” In the clip, Palak reveals that the Hunza people restrict themselves to only two meals a day. “They grow their own chemical-free food. They are extremely active and eat to nourish not to fill their stomachs. This video is about their comforting walnut tea which will keep you warm and cozy during the chilly months,” she says.
Hunza Walnut Tea Recipe:
All you need is 3 walnuts, 2 cups of water and 1 spoon of black tea
Instructions:
- Crush the walnuts to release their oil. You can do this in a mortar and pestle or a blender.
- Bring the water to a boil and add the black tea. Let it brew.
- Switch off the flame, then add the crushed walnuts. Let it sit for about 10 minutes.
- Strain and enjoy
Before that, Palak Nagpal shared another Hunza tea recipe with her Insta-fam. “Here's the recipe for Hunza Tea, known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and immunity-boosting benefits,” read her caption.
Instructions
In 4 cups of water, add:
- Tulsi leaves: 5-6
- Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon: a pinch
- Ginger: two ¼-inch pieces
- Cardamom (elaichi): 2 pods
Bring the water to a boil, then lower the flame. Cover and let it brew for 5-7 minutes.
Switch off the flame and let it steep. Strain into a cup.
Stir in ½-1 tsp raw, unprocessed jaggery.
Sip on this warm cup of wellness and nourish your body like the Hunza people.
Try these recipes right away!
