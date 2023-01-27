Dermatologist Lists 9 Common Reasons Behind Chapped Lips
The habit of licking or biting your lips or using products that irritate and dry them out, can often deteriorate the quality of your lips.
Drinking less water during the winter season can lead to chapped lips
Chapped lips are a common skin condition people face during chilly months. This happens when your lips feel dry and cracked. While the common belief is that chapped lips happen only during winter, if you don't take special care, your lips can get dry, and feel sore and scaly any time of the year. The habit of licking or biting your lips or using products that irritate and dry them out, can often deteriorate the quality of your lips. Drinking less water also elevates this problem. However, these factors are just a tip of the iceberg.
Dr Jaishree Sharad, an expert dermatologist, shares some common reasons why lips get sensitive and develop cuts or experience chapping in spite of drinking enough water.
· Let us tell you, your lips could be allergic to foam-based face wash
· Women tend to use makeup removers, which can damage the quality of their lips as they have a lot of surfactants
· In some cases, the lips could be allergic to mint, bubble gum, chewing gum, and even mouthwashes.
· Lipsticks could also lead to chapped lips. “Especially the matte lipsticks or lip balms which have fragrances in them or the contain menthol or capsaicin,” Dr Jaishree Sharad added.
· According to the dermatologist, “allergy to nail polish can also cause sensitive lips.”
· Smoking can take a toll on your overall health and lips are no different. It also causes pigmentation on the lips.
· Too much of alcohol consumption, as per the expert, can harm the lips and make them dehydrated.
· Certain medicines also cause lip sensitivity.
“Some of the very common reasons why your lips gets sensitive and you develop cuts and there is lot of chapping in spite of drinking enough of water or applying the best lip balms are,” Dr Jaishree Sharad captioned the Instagram post. Take a look:
In another post, Dr Jaishree Sharad highlights some tips to treat chapped lips. The list included drinking a good amount of water daily to keep the skin adequately hydrated, avoiding caffeine, and not applying long-lasting lipsticks. The dermatologist advises using a lip balm that does not have fragrance, menthol, and capsaicin. She also suggests replacing lip balms with ghee, butter, and bromine to treat chapped lips. Next, Dr Jaishree Sharad advises to not scrub or peel lips as it will only aggravate the problem. In addition, take supplements of vitamin c, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.