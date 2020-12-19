ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Winter Health Tips: Add Onion And Garlic To Your Diet To Prevent Cough And Cold, Says Nmami Agarwal

Winter Health Tips: Add Onion And Garlic To Your Diet To Prevent Cough And Cold, Says Nmami Agarwal

Winter health tips: Both onion and garlic have impressive health benefits. This family of vegetables contain potent oils that have an anti-microbial action, so they may help protect against bacterial and viral infections.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Dec 19, 2020 11:57 IST
3-Min Read
Winter Health Tips: Add Onion And Garlic To Your Diet To Prevent Cough And Cold, Says Nmami Agarwal

Make sure you stay hydrated and active in winter

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Get sufficient Vitamin C and D in winter
  2. Stay hydrated and be physically active
  3. Include lots of seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet

None of us want to spend their days battling a runny nose, a nagging cough, or a fever. But, such ailments like colds and flu come with the season, right? Well, supporting your immunity isn't just about taking extra vitamin C. It surely pays to eat lots of fruit and vegetables that are packed with protective nutrients, but there are other foods you can eat and further actions you can in-corporate to give yourself the best chance of feeling fit and healthy, especially when flu season hits.

Understanding about foods and drinks which help relieve symptoms while they give your body the energy and nutrients it needs to fight the cold or flu can make it easier.

Also read: 5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More


RELATED STORIES
related

Winter Health Tips: 3 Expert Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy This Season

Winter Health Tips: Do steam inhalation. It is an effective age-old home-remedyhelps build better respiratory health by easing out the cough and cold symptoms that is quite common during winters.

related

Constant Cough And Cold Giving You A Hard Time? Try This Immunity Boosting Turmeric Latte For Some Relief

Cough and cold remedies: If you have spent this winter sneezing and coughing, then including this immunity boosting turmeric latte in your diet can help you! Know the health benefits right here.

Bolster your natural defences with these tips

Newsbeep

1. Eat lots of brightly colored fruits and vegetables: Vegetables and fruits such as sweet potatoes, butternut squash, beetroot, mango, melon, apricots etc. are rich in beta-carotene which our bodies convert to vitamin A. The vitamin A present helps to keep the mucosal linings in our nose and lungs robust enough to defend against infection.

2. Add onion and garlic to the diet:  Both onion and garlic have impressive health benefits. This family of vegetables contain potent oils that have an anti-microbial action, so they may help protect against bacterial and viral infections. Additionally, they also support good gut health as prebiotics by promoting the growth of healthy bacteria.

guen3qcg

Make sure to include onion and garlic in your winter diet
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 7 Heart Healthy Vegetables You Should Be Eating: Broccoli, Spinach, Onions And More

3. Eat enough Vitamin C: Citrus fruits are plentiful in nature and contain superstrength vitamin C that has long been considered the ideal precaution against catching the common cold. The white blood cells in the body use up a lot of Vitamin C when fighting viruses and hence, it is essential that we replenish the body's supplies daily.

4. Get Vitamin D: Vitamin D is an important nutrient for overall health and studies have shown that people low in this vital vitamin are at a greater risk of infection. Thus, foods such as egg yolks, mushrooms, salmon, canned tuna, and beef liver should be consumed along with sunlight exposure to level up the Vitamin D levels.

5. Keep active: Engage yourself in some type of physical activity as much as possible to stay active. Moderate exercise can help to support the immune system because it stimulates the production of white blood cells the cells that defend us from illness.

Also read: Skincare: Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Healthy Skin This Winter

6. Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated always helps to maintain good health. It is an evergreen health tip that always work in favor. Being adequately hydrated will make one feel healthy, fight germs and infections and prevent the onset of illnesses.

Staying healthy is more than just practicing a few good techniques when you don't feel well. It calls for regular exercise, healthy foods, and staying hydrated throughout the day. The body works hard to keep you moving and active, so make sure to give it the food it needs to remain in proper shape.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases