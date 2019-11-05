Winter Hair Care: Take Care Of Your Hair This Winter Season With These Steps
Winter hair care: There are many issues one may face due to the winter season. Winter season mainly causes dryness and dandruff. Do not let this winter take a toll on your hair and scalp. Here are some simple hair care tips you must follow.
Hair Care: Apply oil regularly to fight dryness
- Applying oil will help you fight dandruff
- Do not comb wet hair to avoid hair fall
- Avoid the use of styling tools as much as possible
Winter season is almost here along. The cold weather brings a lot of changes. Your hair and scalp will also face many changes due to the change in weather. During winter most people experience dry scalp and hair which results in dandruff. Some may also experience hair fall. With change in weather, you need to make necessary changes in your hair care routine as well. For perfect hair this winter you need to follow few simple steps. There are not too many hard to follow steps but simple changes that can work wonders. Do not let the harsh weather take a toll on your hair health. Here are some winter care tips for flawless hair this winter.
Winter hair care: Ways to keep hair problems at bay this winter season
1. Do not miss oiling
Dry scalp and hair are common during the winter season. You may also experience dandruff. To avoid flakes you must apply oil regularly. Choose the best oil according to your choice. You must massage the oil properly on your scalp and hair to avoid excess dryness. You can also get a good massage with warm coconut oil. Regular oiling during the winter season will give the right moisture to your hair and you will experience less breakage. Olive oil is also a good choice.
2. Avoid extra dryness
The cold weather results in dryness and causes damaged hair. You need to avoid other factors that can contribute to extreme dryness. Using a dryer is also one of them. Use a towel to get rid of the excess moisture and allow your hair to dry itself. Use of dryer will trigger dryness. You should also avoid the use of other styling tools like straightener or curler.
3. Do not miss the conditioner
After shampooing your hair never miss conditioner. It will prove the required moisture and nourishment to your hair. Conditioner will also help you fight frizz and give life to your hair. You can choose the conditioner according to your hair type and apply it every time you wash your hair.
4. Do not go too harsh in your hair
The cold weather is already harsh in your hair and scalp, you need to pamper your hair a little bit. If you are experiencing frizzy hair then apply some hair serum to fight frizz. Also, do not brush tangled hair harshly. After washing your hair do not comb your hair when it is wet as it can trigger hair fall.
