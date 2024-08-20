Tired Of Frizzy Hair All Monsoon? Try These Hacks For Smooth & Healthy Hair
These simple haircare tips can ensure your hair is frizz-free and nourished through the monsoon season.
Humidity in the monsoon season can cause frizziness in hair. This happens because hair is naturally porous, and in humid conditions, it absorbs excess moisture from the air. This extra moisture disrupts the hydrogen bonds in the hair, causing the hair shaft to swell and the cuticle (the outer layer of the hair) to lift, resulting in a rough, frizzy texture. Some hacks can help manage this frizz. These strategies help to smooth the hair cuticle and reduce the impact of humidity, keeping hair sleek and manageable. Read on as we share some of these simple hacks.
9 Hacks to help smoothen out frizzy hair caused by monsoon humidity
1. Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner
Frizzy hair is often the result of dryness, which worsens in humid conditions. A moisturising shampoo and conditioner help to hydrate the hair shaft, locking in moisture that combats dryness. This makes the hair smoother, reducing the appearance of frizz.
2. Apply a leave-in conditioner or serum
These products typically contain silicones or oils that form a barrier on the hair, preventing moisture from the humid air from entering the hair shaft and causing it to swell. This barrier also smooths the hair cuticle, making it less prone to frizz.
3. Use a microfibre towel for drying
Regular towels can be too rough on the hair, causing friction that leads to frizz. A microfibre towel is gentler and more absorbent, allowing you to remove excess water without roughing up the hair cuticle.
4. Avoid heat styling or use a heat protectant
Heat styling can strip the hair of moisture, making it more susceptible to frizz. If you need to use heat tools like a straightener or curling iron, apply a heat protectant spray first. These sprays form a protective barrier on the hair, reducing moisture loss and minimising damage.
5. Rinse hair with cold water
Cold water helps to seal the hair cuticle, which lies flat when the cuticle is closed. This reduces the amount of moisture that can penetrate the hair shaft from the humid air, thereby reducing frizz. Cold water also helps to add shine to the hair, making it look healthier and more polished.
6. Use a wide-tooth comb
A wide-tooth comb gently detangles the hair without pulling or causing unnecessary friction. It's especially useful when distributing conditioner or leave-in products evenly through the hair, ensuring that all strands are coated and protected against humidity.
7. Incorporate a hair mask into your routine
Using a deep conditioning hair mask once or twice a week can provide intense hydration. These masks often contain rich oils, proteins, and other nourishing ingredients that penetrate deep into the hair shaft, smoothing out the cuticle and reducing frizz.
8. Sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase
Cotton pillowcases can create friction as you move in your sleep, leading to frizzy hair in the morning. Silk or satin pillowcases are much smoother, allowing your hair to glide over the surface without catching or breaking.
9. Use anti-frizz sheets or sprays
Anti-frizz sheets and sprays are designed for quick touch-ups throughout the day. These products often contain a blend of silicones, oils, and conditioning agents that instantly smooth down frizz and flyaways, adding shine without weighing the hair down.
By incorporating these practices into your routine, you can keep your hair smooth, shiny, and frizz-free even during the monsoon season.
