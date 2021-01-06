ASK OUR EXPERTS

Winter Diet: Boost Immunity, Heart Health And More With These Wonder Berries

Winter Diet: Boost Immunity, Heart Health And More With These Wonder Berries

Strawberry health benefits: These berries are loaded with several essential nutrients. You can add these to your diet in several ways. Here are some notable health benefits you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 6, 2021 02:52 IST
2-Min Read
Winter Diet: Boost Immunity, Heart Health And More With These Wonder Berries

Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium and much more

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Strawberries are available during the winter season
  2. These berries are loaded with fibre and other essential nutrients
  3. High vitamin C content in strawberries help boost immunity

The strawberry season is here! This tiny bright red coloured fruit is not only delicious but can offer multiple health benefits to your body. It is an excellent source of several essential nutrients. Strawberries are usually consumed raw and fresh. These are also used as a topping on desserts, yogurt, oats and much more. Kids too love strawberries due to the bright colour and sweet taste. You can add the goodness of strawberries to your weight loss diet as these are fat-free. Being an excellent source of vitamin C, strawberries are known as a blessing to your immune system. Here are some amazing health benefits of strawberries you must be aware of.

Strawberry health benefits: You must know these


Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal too to Instagram to share the amazing health benefits of this wonder fruit. "The period of December - January always gets me particularly excited. It's strawberry season!" she shares in her post.

She further writes, "Packed with vitamins, fiber and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food. They are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium. They are excellent sources of vitamin C, vitamin B9 and potassium. The antioxidants and plant compounds in them are good for heart health and controlling blood sugar."

l4vdg1g8

Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants, manganese and potassium
Photo Credit: iStock

Strawberry can help boost heart health. This fruit may control the risk of heart disease by regulating blood pressure and controlling bad cholesterol levels. Antioxidants present in strawberries can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Controlled oxidative stress and inflammation also reduce the risk of several chronic conditions.

Strawberries are also diabetes-friendly. With a low-GI score and high fibre content, it can help to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Know how to add strawberries to diet

Eat them raw, include them in fruit salads, make a fresh jam or even a yummy smoothie with yogurt and enjoy!


(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert, Yoga Teacher and Founder at Yuktahaar)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

