Winter Diet: Boost Immunity, Heart Health And More With These Wonder Berries
Strawberry health benefits: These berries are loaded with several essential nutrients. You can add these to your diet in several ways. Here are some notable health benefits you need to know.
Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium and much more
The strawberry season is here! This tiny bright red coloured fruit is not only delicious but can offer multiple health benefits to your body. It is an excellent source of several essential nutrients. Strawberries are usually consumed raw and fresh. These are also used as a topping on desserts, yogurt, oats and much more. Kids too love strawberries due to the bright colour and sweet taste. You can add the goodness of strawberries to your weight loss diet as these are fat-free. Being an excellent source of vitamin C, strawberries are known as a blessing to your immune system. Here are some amazing health benefits of strawberries you must be aware of.
Strawberry health benefits: You must know these
Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal too to Instagram to share the amazing health benefits of this wonder fruit. "The period of December - January always gets me particularly excited. It's strawberry season!" she shares in her post.
She further writes, "Packed with vitamins, fiber and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food. They are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium. They are excellent sources of vitamin C, vitamin B9 and potassium. The antioxidants and plant compounds in them are good for heart health and controlling blood sugar."
Strawberry can help boost heart health. This fruit may control the risk of heart disease by regulating blood pressure and controlling bad cholesterol levels. Antioxidants present in strawberries can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.
Controlled oxidative stress and inflammation also reduce the risk of several chronic conditions.
Strawberries are also diabetes-friendly. With a low-GI score and high fibre content, it can help to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Know how to add strawberries to diet
Eat them raw, include them in fruit salads, make a fresh jam or even a yummy smoothie with yogurt and enjoy!
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert, Yoga Teacher and Founder at Yuktahaar)
