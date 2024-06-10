Consume Strawberries More Often To Achieve These Benefits
Strawberries are vibrant red, juicy fruits that belong to the rose family, known for their sweet flavour and distinct aroma. They are exceptionally healthy and packed with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, manganese, folate, and a variety of antioxidants and polyphenols. Given their rich nutrient profile and associated health benefits, incorporating strawberries into your diet regularly is a highly recommended practice for maintaining overall health and well-being. In this article, we share a list of health benefits consuming strawberries can provide.
Here are some of the health benefits of consuming strawberries:
1. Rich in antioxidants
Strawberries contain high levels of antioxidants, such as vitamin C, anthocyanins, quercetin, and kaempferol. Antioxidants neutralise free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders.
2. Heart health
The antioxidants, fibre, and polyphenols in strawberries improve heart health by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL), improving endothelial function, and decreasing blood pressure. Regular consumption of strawberries can help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.
3. Anti-inflammatory properties
Strawberries contain quercetin and vitamin C, which have amazing anti-inflammatory effects. Reducing inflammation can help alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis and reduce the risk of chronic inflammatory diseases.
4. Improved blood sugar regulation
The polyphenols in strawberries help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. This can be particularly beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing it, as it helps maintain stable blood glucose levels.
5. Enhanced immune function
High vitamin C content in strawberries boosts the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells and enhancing their function. A stronger immune system means better protection against infections and quicker recovery from illnesses.
6. Cancer prevention
The antioxidants and phytochemicals in strawberries have been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the formation of tumours. Regular consumption of strawberries can lower the risk of certain cancers, such as breast, colon, and cervical cancers.
7. Improved digestive health
Strawberries are a good source of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. A healthy digestive system ensures efficient nutrient absorption and waste elimination, reducing the risk of gastrointestinal disorders.
8. Skin health
The high vitamin C content in strawberries supports collagen production, which is essential for skin elasticity and healing. Consuming strawberries can lead to healthier, more radiant skin and may help reduce signs of aging such as wrinkles and dryness.
9. Weight management
Strawberries are low in calories but high in fibre, which helps you feel full and satisfied longer. Including strawberries in your diet can aid in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake and preventing overeating.
10. Eye health
Antioxidants like vitamin C, flavonoids, and ellagic acid in strawberries help protect the eyes from oxidative damage and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. Regular consumption of strawberries can help maintain good vision and protect against eye diseases associated with aging.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
