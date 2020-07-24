Vitamin C Benefits: 4 Truths You Must Know
Vitamin C benefits: Men need around 90 mg of Vitamin C in a day, while women need around 75 mg per day. Read here to know why this vitamin is important for you.
Vitamin C can strengthen the immune system
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis
- It helps the body make more immune cells
- Vitamin C reduce symptoms of cold
Vitamin C is one of the most important vitamins that the body needs. It is a water-soluble vitamin which is found in citrus fruits like strawberries, oranges, lemon and grapefruit, and other foods like broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, spinach, cabbage and other leafy green vegetables. The vitamin is known to be a potent antioxidant which has positive effects on skin health and immune function. The human body cannot produce or store Vitamin C and hence it is important to eat Vitamin-C rich foods on a daily basis.
Vitamin C: Immunity booster and other health benefits to watch out for
Men need around 90 mg of Vitamin C in a day, while women need around 75 mg per day. Including Vitamin C-rich foods in your diet can be beneficial for your immune system. It helps in strengthening T-cells. These T-cells help in fighting off germs in the body.
1. The Vitamin also helps your body make more immune cells, while making sure the healthy cells stay alive for longer, reports WebMD, in a video post shared on Instagram.
2. While it cannot be claimed that Vitamin C can help in preventing common cold, but it can definitely shorten the duration that cold lasts. Also, it can make your symptoms milder. This is given the fact that your intake of Vitamin C is optimum, before you get sick.
3. Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, connective tissues, bones, teeth and small blood vessels. Collagen synthesising property of Vitamin C can help you look younger for longer. Without this vitamin, the body will not be able to produce collagen. Vitamin C and collagen together help in improving the moisture in skin, elasticity and texture of your skin.
4. Vitamin C help in preventing damage caused by free radicals. This can be helpful in reducing the risk of cancer, but more research is needed on this.
As mentioned above the, body cannot make Vitamin C on its own. Thus, citrus fruits, berries, potatoes, tomatoes, bell peppers, leafy greens are essential to be included in your daily diet. If you eat a healthy, balanced diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, you are likely to get sufficient Vitamin C.
