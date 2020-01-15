Winter Allergies: Try These Amazing Home Remedies To Keep Coughs, Sneezing And Other Allergies During The Cold At Bay
Winter allergies: If you are sneezing or have stuffy and runny nose, itchy eyes, nose and throat, then these are all signs of allergies. Damp bathrooms and basements can result in growth of moulds that trigger allergies. Read here to know remedies that can curb winter allergies.
Winter allergies can be triggered if your indoors are poorly ventilated
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep your indoors well-ventilated to prevent winter allergies
- Keep your indoors clean at all times
- Clean your bed and change bedsheets and pillow covers regularly
Are you prone to winter allergies? Well, don't worry because you are not alone! Seasonal allergies are definitely not restricted to spring and fall. House dust, cockroach droppings and sudden change in body temperature can make you prone to cough, cold, sneezing and other symptoms of allergies. Spending most of the time indoors during cold winter months makes you more prone to indoor allergens. This is the reason why you need to keep indoors well-ventilated regularly. Dusty air and poor ventilation indoors makes room for dust mites-a common winter allergen.
If you are sneezing or have stuffy and runny nose, itchy eyes, nose and throat, then these are all signs of allergies. Damp bathrooms and basements can result in growth of moulds that trigger allergies.
Winter allergies: Here are some ways to prevent allergies this season:
1. Ventilate your house properly
Every morning, make sure you open doors and windows of the house to facilitate proper ventilation. As mentioned above, you are more likely to have allergies if you are house is poorly ventilated. With ventilation, you let some air inside the house which helps in reducing dampness. Keeping the house well-ventilated also helps in removing excess humidity, odours and dust that causes allergies.
2. Keep your indoors clean
Your indoors should be clean daily with proper disinfectants. Dusting and sweeping should be done every day, or at least once in two days. Keeping your indoors clean can reduce the number of allergens that grow inside the house. Cleaning, washing and dusting are also activities that can impart positivity.
3. Clean your bed
Your bedsheets and pillow covers must be washed every week. Avoid using the same bed sheet for more than a week. Also, do dusting of your bed almost every day. Regular cleaning of your bed prevents breeding of dust mites on the bed.
4. Stay away from triggers
Stay away from pets and try to prevent sudden body temperatures. Pets too tend to stay indoors more often cold weather. Pet dander and fur can contain allergens that may trigger your allergies. Give your pets a bath twice or once a week. Also, sudden change in body temperatures is an allergy trigger. Sneezing every time you take off your jacket is a sign of allergy trigger. Give time to your body to adjust to temperature fluctuations when you come indoors from outdoors and avoid taking off layers as and when you feel hot or stuffed. Keeping yourself well-covered, wearing washed and clean gloves and caps can prevent common winter allergies.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
