Try These Home Remedies To Treat Body Aches During Winter Season Naturally
Pain killers may give you instant relief but these are associated with many side effects as well. Simple home remedies can help you get rid of body pain during the winter season. Know some home remedies that might help.
During winter season one may experience body aches
Winter season can bring many health issues. One can experience flu, cold, cough, fever and joint pain frequently in winter season. Body ache is also a common issue one can face during winter season. With a drop in temperature, you may wake up with pain in joints, throat or back. Popping a pill may give you instant relief but it is not the right and healthiest way to treat body pain as these pills are loaded with many side effects as well. Simple home remedies can help you get rid of body pain during the winter season. Some foods, drinks and herbs can keep you warm and eliminate pain. If the cold temperature is troubling you and you want to fight body pain naturally, here are some effective home remedies that might help.
Home remedies for body ache in winter season
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Ayurveda also suggests the use of turmeric to fight various health issues. During winter season turmeric should be a part of your diet as it can keep you warm. You can add turmeric to your foods. Turmeric tea and turmeric milk are also healthy ways to use turmeric.
2. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is also a healthy spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. It has anti-inflammatory and healing properties which can be beneficial for you. Cinnamon can be consumed in various ways. You can sprinkle it on foods or smoothies. A hot cup of cinnamon tea is also a healthy choice.
3. Add more calcium to your diet
Most people experience pain in bones and joints. Adding more calcium to your diet can boost bone health and prevent bone-related issues. Along with calcium, you must also consume enough vitamin D as it helps in better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed.
4. Do not skip exercise
Exercising is quite difficult when the temperature is too low. Usually, you skip exercise in winter season. Lack of exercise can cause more difficulty. Continuous movement of joints and bones can result in reduced pain. Try to do some simple exercises and stay active throughout the day. Also, maintain a healthy and balanced diet which can offer you multiple nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
