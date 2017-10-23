Here's Why Playing Video Games May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Kids
Most parents frown upon video games as they consider it a mindless time-waster. Playing violent video games are easily blamed by the media and some experts as the reason why some young people become violent or commit extreme anti-social behavior. Moreover, a lot of parents now believe that video games are replacing actual physical sports, exercises and games as well. But, many scientists and psychologists are finding that playing video games can actually have many benefits - the main one is making kids smart. It is believed that video games may actually teach kids high-level thinking skills that they will need in the future.
Moreover, recent studies have shown that when siblings play violent video games together they have fewer conflicts with each other. Video games that require your children to work together can have positive effect on their relationship! Thus, playing video games help improve sibling relationships as well.
Video games also help increase brain flexibility, which plays a major role in decision making. Since video games require one to think about many different situations, obstacles and outcomes, (and quickly switch back and forth between tasks), the brain is trained to do the same thing in real life situations. Hence, children who play video games will increase their hand-eye coordination, decision making skills and their ability to focus as well.
And lastly, while a lot of parents view video games as an isolating activity, it is actually a rather social one. This is because when your children play video games they are more likely to connect with other children who play similar games. Moreover, video games create a common ground for young kids to make friends; allow kids to hang out; and provide structured time with friends.
So, the next time your child begs you for the hot new game for his or her PlayStation, remember that you're investing in a positive influence for your child.
