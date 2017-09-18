ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Children »  5 Healthy Habits You Must Pass On To Your Kids

5 Healthy Habits You Must Pass On To Your Kids

Childhood is the age when most children learn most of the things about life, and develop most of their good and bad habits. We as parents, affect their attitudes and mind-set the most. Read on to know more about the health habits parents must pass on to their kids.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017 06:16 IST
2-Min Read
5 Healthy Habits You Must Pass On To Your Kids

Every parent must teach their kids these healthy habits.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Children learn a lot of their habits from their parents.
  2. Parents much teach their kids to eat healthy, and exercise regularly.
  3. Good moral values and safe lifestyle must be taught.
Childhood is, as we all know, the initial phase of a human life. This is the age when most children learn most of the things about life, and develop good and bad habits. Children can be shaped in whatever form desired. And, what is most important here to note is that, we as parents, affect their attitudes and mind-set the most, since they look up-to us as 'learned' adults, of-course. So, it is important to pass on healthy and positive habits to your children as they'll benefit from them in the long-run.

Following are five healthy habits you should pass on to your kids:

1. Good Eating Habits

Children tend to imitate what they see. And, quite similar is the case with their eating habits. Seeing parents follow and adhere to healthy and positive eating habits will promote similar dietary habits in them as well. It is important to inculcate in children the habit of eating healthy, and nutrients-rich food, avoid unhealthy snacking, teach them not to skip meals etc.

 

food

Photo Credit: istock

2. Regular Exercise

Performing regular exercise is good for you. But, if you could, at the same time, indulge your kids in doing physical exercise on a daily-basis, it could help them in the long run to stay fit and active. Apart from that, sports help inculcate in children, values as such competitiveness and team-work.

RELATED STORIES

'Being A Father At an Old Age Can Be Advantageous'

'Authoritative fathers good for children'


3. Positive Attitude

A positive attitude gives one a positive life. Our approach towards life in general, our beliefs and mind-set are instrumental in living a healthy and fruitful life. Teaching your kids how to stay positive, and deal with problems in a better way could go a long way in helping them live a happy and successful life.

Also Read: 5 Things You Should Not Say In Front Of Your Kids

4. Safe and Healthy Lifestyle

No smoking, zero alcohol, drug-free life are some of the safe and healthy lifestyle habits that parents much stick-to, both in order to ensure their own well-being and also that their children don't fall prey to these dangerous lifestyle habits.

5. Moral Values and Qualities

Not essentially a health-tip though, but our moral values and qualities directly or indirectly have a major impact on our overall health. Good moral values keep us distant from stress, make us more happy, enlighten our mood, therefore keeping a good number of mental and physical disorders and diseases at bay.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------